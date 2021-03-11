10 years later, videos of the Japan tsunami are still just as haunting

On March 16, 2011, rescue workers carry a charred body from the rubble of a village destroyed by the devastating earthquake, fires and tsunami in Kesennuma, Miyagi province, Japan. The 9.0 magnitude strong earthquake struck offshore on March 11 at 2:46 p.m. local time, triggering a tsunami wave of up to 10 metres, which engulfed large parts of north-eastern Japan.

Thursday marks 10 years since Japan suffered a devastating tsunami, which followed right behind a massive magnitude-9.0 earthquake.

The natural disaster began off the northeastern coast of Honshu, Japan’s main island. The initial earthquake was followed by hundreds of aftershocks, dozens of them measured at a 6.0 magnitude or greater. There was widespread damage and it initiated a slew of large tsunamis across northern Japan.

The giant waves left many costal areas devastated and kicked off a major nuclear accident at a power station along the coastline.

Britannica reports that the tsunami that raced away from the epicenter of the earthquake got up to speeds of about 500 mph.

A wave that was measured to be about 33 feet high covered the coast and flooded parts of a city called Sendai, according to Britannica. But many other cities were hit hard, too, and when the waters retreated, it carried huge amounts of debris and victims who were caught in the wave.

In total, it is estimated that more than 19,000 people were killed in the natural disaster.

Below are videos showing waves come in, as well as damage that was sustained during the ordeal.

Caution: Some of the videos below may contain content that some may find disturbing.