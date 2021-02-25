These are the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in January 2021

All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in January 2021 amount to around 68,571 square feet of luxury living and around $40,620,000 in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last month.

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 25 3407 Banbury Place, Houston, TX 77027

Size: 8,448 square feet

Address: 3407 Banbury Place, Houston, TX 77027

Days on the market: 181

Listing: “Exquisite River Oaks area home originally designed by Louisiana-based architect, Matt Voelkel, recently reimagined with elegant updates by Barnett Custom Homes. Inviting entry opens to perfectly proportioned living spaces ideal for entertaining. Gourmet Kitchen with adjacent coffee bar and home office opens to informal dining area & sizable Den. Wet bar with fabulous wine vault. Guest Suite down + ground-level Game Room. Sumptuous Primary Suite up with separate closets and luxurious recently renovated bath. Two additional 2nd floor bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. Loggia with outdoor fireplace overlooks swimming pool by Texas Pools and Carriage House/Garage with summer kitchen & cabana bath. Gravel motor court with additional off-street parking and motorized privacy gate. Recent plaster finishes by Segreto. Crestron Automation System. Perfect location in the most desirable section of Afton Oaks!”

Ad

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 9 3778 Nottingham Street, West University Place, TX 77005

Size: 5,187 square feet

Address: 3778 Nottingham Street, West University Place, TX 77005

Days on the market: 233

Listing: “Located in the heart of West University Place, this newest offering from Silvan Homes will be the ultimate in contemporary luxury. Finished out like a fine custom home, 3778 Nottingham will offer state of the art finishes and details including gleaming hardwoods, high-end stainless appliances, high ceilings, open floor-plan that includes a study and full bath down that could be a mother-in-law suite. Upstairs has a great layout with a central gameroom, four more bedrooms and an over-sized laundry room. The large lot leaves plenty of room for a pool and yard. Elevator ready. Silvan is happy to customize this home for your tastes as well!”

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 23 2508 Stanmore Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Size: 6,022 square feet

Address: 2508 Stanmore Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Days on the market: 7

Ad

Listing: “English traditional-style home built by Frazier Custom Homes in unique Courts section of River Oaks. Custom exterior brick accents; Bevelo gas lights; exquisite walnut floors on 1st and 2nd levels; 11′ ceilings; elegant winding staircase with custom wrought-iron balustrade and paneled skirt board; cased arched openings for easy transition between formal and informal spaces; carved stone fireplaces; coffered ceilings; and banks of French doors. Recent mahogany shutters; repainted exterior window trim; landscaping by Moss; and synthetic backyard grass. Graciously appointed formals view front gardens through tall windows. Great room overlooks patio/summer kitchen; adjoining gathering kitchen has granite surfaces, Thermador appliances, slate backsplash, and a semi-separate breakfast room with bay windows. Full bar with wine vault. Serene primary bedroom has luxurious light-filled bath; en suite bedrooms; gameroom, bedroom, and full bath on 3rd floor.”

Ad

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 28 2238 Troon Road, Houston, TX 77019

Size: 4,448 square feet

Address: 2238 Troon Road, Houston, TX 77019

Days on the market: 51

Listing: “This traditional brick home has been expanded and remodeled by the current owners and sits on one of the nicest streets in River Oaks. The formal entry opens to the living room with a fireplace, the formal dining room and back to the bar/butler’s pantry, family room and kitchen. Study off the living room with built-ins overlooks the back yard. Custom art lighting throughout house. Island kitchen with stainless appliances opens to breakfast room and family room with entertainment center. Covered back porch overlooks the large and private fenced yard. Upstairs to all bedrooms. Beautiful master bedroom suite with white marble bath and fantastic closet space and built-ins. Three additional bedrooms upstairs. The upstairs media/gameroom with a vaulted ceiling can be a 5th bedroom. Driveway gate opens to back parking court and two car garage with original quarters above. A fine home and an excellent River Oaks location.”

Ad

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 29 5300 Bayou Glen Road, Houston, TX 77056

Size: 6,778 square feet

Address: 5300 Bayou Glen Road, Houston, TX 77056

Days on the market: 19

Listing: " This beautifully renovated Spanish-style residence makes an indelible impression in sought-after Tanglewood. Chic designer interiors boast custom wall treatments, millwork, Venetian plaster and lighting, while abundant windows and French doors emphasize indoor-outdoor living. Entertain in breathtaking living and dining areas, and enjoy a state-of-the-art open chef’s kitchen with a pantry. The dramatic study features exquisite finishes and a stately fireplace. The lavish owner’s suite offers a breakfast bar, balcony, custom closets and a luxurious en suite bath. Well-appointed secondary beds and baths, a game room, media room, laundry and powder room complete the exceptional layout. Outside, enjoy updated landscaping and lighting, a refinished pool/spa, a new summer kitchen and a cabana bath. Extensive updates include new insulation, water purifier, Savant controls, integrated audio, new HVAC units and paint. Garage and circular drive. Close to Memorial Park and Houston Country Club.”

Ad

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 20 5578 Tilbury Drive, Houston, TX 77056

Size: 8,007 square feet

Address: 5578 Tilbury Drive, Houston, TX 77056

Days on the market: 57

Listing: “Remarkable residence in the heart of Tanglewood. Built in 2015 by Allan Edward with architect Robert Dame, interior finishes by Nicole Zarr-Triangle Interiors & interior design by Marilyn Phillips. This 5 bed, 5.2 bath estate sits on a 15,970 sqft lot & features family & dining rooms, library with full bar, climate controlled wine room, 2nd floor game room, summer kitchen, pool & spa. Kitchen includes Thassos marble countertops, custom zinc vent hood, 2 Bosch dishwashers, 2 Sub-Zero fridge/freezer, Wolf Range, warming drawer & walk-in pantry. 2nd floor primary suite features cathedral ceilings, private balcony, fireplace & coffee bar. Double vanities, freestanding bathtub, spacious shower & his & her closets in the primary bathroom. Other features: elevator to all 3 floors, Control 4 Smart Home System, 12′ ceilings on 1st floor, Lutron lighting, Early American vintage oak hardwoods on the 2nd & 3rd floors, Slate roof, security cameras and GE Concord Alarm System. *All info per Seller.”

Ad

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 24 2529 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Size: 6,826 square feet

Address: 2529 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Days on the market: 3

Listing: " A River Oaks masterpiece situated on over half an acre of beautiful grounds.This timeless residence was graciously expanded and updated by the current owner in 2013 and 2019. The main house features 6826 square feet(per appraisal) of living space with five bedrooms on the second floor plus sixth bedroom or game room on the third floor. Gourmet island kitchen with built-in banquet is open to the family room and has adjacent catering kitchen/pantry.Formal living,formal dining and sunroom/study overlook the wooded lawn.Master suite features a sitting room,walk-in closet and gorgeous marble bath.First and second floor laundry.Covered back patio overlooks the spa-like pool,manicured yard and custom tree house.Charming guest suite over the garage has a full bath and kitchen plus bonus room adjacent to garage. Custom designer touches throughout. All info per seller”

Ad

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 32 6 Fleury Way, The Woodlands, TX 77382

Size: 9,585 square feet

Address: 6 Fleury Way, The Woodlands, TX 77382

Days on the market: 530

Listing: “This stunning home in Carlton Woods has been professionally renovated and remodeled with sophisticated design. Situated on two lots totaling more than 3 acres, the house backs to the 16th hole of Jack Nicklaus Signature Course. Beautiful Venetian plaster walls and ceilings. Gathering kitchen with two islands, two dishwashers, double oven, wine, and beer coolers and separate ice maker. Four fireplaces, fully equipped and furnished media room. Two bedrooms and a study are located on the first floor. Mosquito mist system installed throughout the entire property. Full-house generator. The Woodlands amenities include approximately 200 miles of hike-bike trails, jog tracks, golf courses, community pools, the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, and 124 parks with playground equipment, picnic pavilions, soccer fields, disc golf courses, and dog parks.”

Ad

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 30 2164 Chilton Road, Houston, TX 77019

Size: 7,130 square feet

Address: 2164 Chilton Road, Houston, TX 77019

Days on the market: 71

Listing: “Old World European elegance blends with distinctive modern design creating a timeless Morris Hullinger masterpiece. A gravel pathway leads to this stately 5-Bedroom River Oaks New Construction residence situated amongst towering trees on a prime 13,700+ sq. ft. corner property. Refined interiors offer spectacular scale with substantial ceiling heights and stylish selections such as Segreto plaster finishes and reclaimed materials curated from the South of France. Regal Reception Hall opens to sizable living spaces with gracious galleries for artistic display and a central corridor equipped for entertaining with butler’s bar and wine vault. Gourmet Kitchen opens to sizable Den. Primary Suite up with antique fireplace, luxurious bath, and designer dressing room. 4 Guest Suites + Game Room with wet bar. Elevator capable. 4 Fireplaces. Loggia with summer kitchen opens to manicured lawn and saltwater swimming pool. 3-car attached (tandem) Garage.”

Ad

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 32 3465 Overbrook Lane Lane, Houston, TX 77027

Size: 9,767 square feet

Address: 3465 Overbrook Lane, Houston, TX 77027

Days on the market: 41

Listing: “Spectacular home situated on an 18,994 corner lot in the highly sough-after St. John’s area of River Oaks. Home features 5 bedrooms/ 5.3 baths. The custom-tailored kitchen features high-end appliances, including a paneled Sub-Zero refrigerator. Elevator, 3 fireplaces, wine room, tremendous living areas w/ high ceilings w/ beautiful views to the outdoor entertainment area w/ spectacular pool and outdoor kitchen. Media/game room, 3-car garage w/ porte-cochere, motor court, pavers line the driveway & garage. The private primary suite is on the 1st level w/ large dual bathrooms/walk-in closets, large shower w/dualentrances. The private executive wood-paneled office holds the promise of comfort w/ beautiful exterior views. Home boasts natural lighting & high-end custom finishes throughout...Spectacular home for living entertainment.”

Ad

MORE:

Looking for more posh Texas properties? Go to our real estate page or subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, House 2 Home.