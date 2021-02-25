25 years of Pokemon: Fans around the world gear up for silver anniversary celebrations

Cubone, Raichu, Snubble And Marrill In The Animated Movie "Pokemon:The First Movie."

Has it really been a quarter-century since one of the iconic series of video games was created?

As hard as it is to believe, Pokemon fans around the world are gearing up for a big day on Saturday, when Pokemon will celebrate 25 years since its birth in Japan.

As of last March, Pokemon had sold 368 million copies around the world, which makes it the third-best-selling video game franchise of all time, behind Mario and Tetris.

So, what celebrations are being planned? Here are some for not only Saturday, but throughout this silver anniversary year for Pokemon.

A virtual concert by Post Malone

Post Malone will have a free virtual concert on Saturday starting at 7 p.m., that will be shown on Pokemon’s 25th anniversary website, the official Pokemon YouTube channel and the Pokemon Twitch channel.

Episodes that are music-themed

Also on Saturday, a selection of music-themed episodes of the series will be show on the Pokemon TV website for fans to enjoy.

Ad

Pokemon cards at McDonald’s

Up until March 8, Pokemon trading cards come inside every Happy Meal.

Singing Pikachu

On Thursday, fans can get a password to add to their Pokemon Sword or Shield games that will bring a singing Pikachu into play. The character will know a special move where it sings something that it can’t ordinarily learn.

Trading cards

Oversized trading cards featuring Pikachu and other Pokemon will be ready starting Feb. 26. Later in the year, special 25th anniversary cards will be available.

25-year celebration video

To celebrate 25 years of memories, a YouTube video has been created to commemorate milestones and take fans through a journey of the franchises.

To watch the video on YouTube, click or tap here.

For more information, visit Pokemon’s 25th anniversary website.