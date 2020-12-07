All aboard! Tomball’s Railroad Depot Plaza is open for visitors on a limited schedule this holiday season

TOMBALL, Texas – Tomball’s Railroad Depot Plaza, the historic 1907 railroad museum, has reopened their doors to visitors for a limited time.

The museum welcomed more than 300 guests last Saturday to experience railroading history in old-fashion holiday fashion, according to a news release.

Many of their locomotives have been decorated for the season. In addition to Santas, and Christmas trees, guests will also find a seven-foot Lionel Christmas tree with railroad holiday ornaments along with a model train.

Tomball Railroad Depot Plaza, located at 201 South Elm in Downtown Tomball, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. They will operate on a full weekend schedule starting on Jan. 9, the release said.

IF YOU GO:

The Depot

Address: 210 South Elm, Tomball

Price: Admission and parking are free.