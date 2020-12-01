‘Christmas house’: This Indiana home has the holidays all ‘wrapped’ up

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – A special kind of gift is waiting for you in Indiana.

WDRB reported a house in New Albany, Indiana, is all wrapped up in red and green tablecloths, with lights and ornaments hung up all over the house.

New Albany resident John Fogel told WDRB he spent two weeks decorating his home as a way to bring the joy to his community.

Here's new photos of the House on state street This morning . Of December 12 -1-2020. Around .8.:30.a.m Posted by John Fogel on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Calling the house the “Christmas package” and the “Charlie Brown house,” Fogel said it was a way to say “Merry Christmas.”

“It just laid in my heart to do it, that’s all I can say,” Fogel told WDRB.

The Christmas-wrapped house had residents and drivers stop to take Instagram-worthy pictures, as every inch is covered in holiday spirit, WDRB reported.

“Your heart is what gives you the gift of what you’re looking for, and there’s people out there who can’t even afford a Christmas toy or this or that,” Fogel told WDRB.