‘Here to stay’: Nestle Toll House Cafe owner says her business endured COVID-19 due to local support

SAN ANTONIO – A Nestle Toll House Café owner saw an increase of customers over the last week after making a plea to Facebook to support her business, KSAT reported.

The café is San Antonio’s only location, according to a video posted on Facebook by owner Sherry Ramirez.

Ramirez, who is a retired veteran, said in her video her business was struggling because people stopped coming due to COVID-19.

After making her plea for help, people started to come out and support Ramirez and her staff. Comments on her video on her Nestle Toll House Facebook page have said that customers were lining up “outside the building.”

In her latest video on Sunday, not only the café was saved, but customers raised $200 for the San Antonio Food Bank, raised from the additional funds she received from customers over the last week. Ramirez plans to donate the $200 check to the Food Bank on Monday, KSAT reported.

“That’s 1,400 meals! Thank you so, so much,” Ramirez said. “We never expected this much support.”

Thank you San Antonio for the save!! Not only did you save our cafe, but you raised over $200 for the San Antonio Food Bank — That’s 1400 meals! Thank you so, so much! Posted by Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip - Culebra Commons on Sunday, November 29, 2020

