Watch Christmas classics from the comfort of your car at holiday-themed drive-in movie experience in Sugar Land

Need a family night out and a semblance of normalcy in a period of social distancing? Enjoy a blast from the past well-suited for present circumstances -- the old-fashioned drive-in theater -- at a pop-up movie experience coming to Sugar Land just in time for the holidays.

The Sugar Land Movie Series will feature a mix of family-friendly, holiday-themed movies, including Frozen, Elf and Polar Express.

“We’re putting on the Sugar Land Movie Series as a way to safely bring our community together to celebrate the holidays,” said Elizabeth Huff, City of Sugar Land Director of Economic Development, in a release. “The drive-in movie event will support the local economy, provide a socially-distanced activity for residents to enjoy and create an opportunity for those outside of Sugar Land to celebrate and experience what our community is all about.”

The drive-in movie experience at Crown Festival Park, 18355 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, will operate on select nights Dec. 5 through Jan. 2. The movie series was originally scheduled to kick off on Friday, Nov. 27 but was postponed due the inclement weather.

Tickets are available online only. No tickets will be sold on site. Admission is $20 per vehicle. Large vehicles such as RVs, buses, shuttles, or large passenger vans that seat more than 10 people are not permitted.

Concessions, as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, will be available for purchase. Restrooms and hand sanitation stations will be available on-site, according to the event website.

Moviegoers can tune into FM radio for audio in their vehicles. The gates will open at 5 p.m. each night the drive-in operates. Movies will begin at 7 p.m.

Schedule:

Friday, Nov. 27 – Frozen (Rescheduled due to inclement weather)

Saturday, Nov. 28 – Elf (Rescheduled due to inclement weather)

Saturday, Dec. 5 – Santa Clause

Saturday, Dec. 12 – Polar Express

Saturday, Dec. 19 – A Christmas Story

Saturday, Dec. 26 – Toy Story

Saturday, Jan. 2 – The Karate Kid (1984)

For the safety of organizers and guests, moviegoers must practice social distancing and don face masks at all times when outside their vehicles. Lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and any other external seating is not permitted.

For additional information, visit www.SugarLandMovieSeries.com.

