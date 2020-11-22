What-a-Christmas: Whataburger releases holiday pajamas fit for What-a-fans of all ages

This holiday season, Whata-fiends can stay merry and bright in orange and white

Whataburger is a true Texas icon. Its orange-and-white-stripe A-frames are just about everywhere in Texas, as are its fans. We double-patty dare you to find a Texan who’s not gaga for its honey butter chicken biscuits, spicy ketchup and Texas-sized burgers. And now the beloved chain has another hit on its hands — but whatever you do, don’t try to eat it.

With the release of its 2020 holiday pajamas, the chain’s most fervent fans can take their undying devotion to the max this Christmas season. Got some burgeoning Whataburger devotees among your ranks? The chain also offers a youth set perfect for tiny Texans. Do we sense an epic Whataburger Christmas card coming on?

The Whataburger-orange pajamas, priced at $24.99 for adults and $21.99 for children, come complete with rows of fries, burgers and winged Whataburger “W” signs.

Color yourself a Whata-fiend? Complete the ensemble with a Whataburger holiday sweater and a matching pair of holiday socks.