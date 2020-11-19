Here is the perfect solution to serving a vegan on Thanksgiving

If you have a vegan in your family who you’ll be serving at Thanksgiving dinner, and you still haven’t quite figured out what main dish to serve that person, we’ve found the perfect solution — this cabbage dressed as a turkey.

Your vegetarian guests will be so thankful for this Thanksgiving cabbage. Full recipe: http://dlsh.it/9M4bfI9 Posted by Delish on Thursday, November 15, 2018

That looks like a little bit of deliciousness. And chances are, you already have most of the ingredients in your pantry or fridge — carrots, pepper, onion, olive oil and more.

The dish takes about 25 minutes to prepare and an hour and half in the oven, according to delish.com.

[Click here to get the full recipe]

Note: To truly make this dish perfectly suited for a vegan, be sure to substitute butter with olive oil.