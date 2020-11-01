PHOTOS: Downright adorable Halloween costumes shared by KPRC 2 viewers

Despite the pandemic, ghouls and goblins in the Houston area found a way to celebrate Halloween.
We asked KPRC 2 viewers to share their Halloween best with us. Here are some of our favorites that they sent to us on Click2Pins.
