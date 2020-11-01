77ºF

Features

PHOTOS: Downright adorable Halloween costumes shared by KPRC 2 viewers

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Halloween, Click2Pins
KPRC 2 viewers shared these photos of Halloween costumes.
KPRC 2 viewers shared these photos of Halloween costumes. (KPRC/Click2Pins)

Despite the pandemic, ghouls and goblins in the Houston area found a way to celebrate Halloween.

We asked KPRC 2 viewers to share their Halloween best with us. Here are some of our favorites that they sent to us on Click2Pins.

blakesearcy

‘Rona Boo!

Fulshear
2 hours ago

iamdan

Happy Halloween!!!....well some happier than others.

Plantersville
4 hours ago

SarahJaneSpyrka

Olivia and Lilah are ready for some fun!

Houston
5 hours ago

iamdan

Mayla’s 1st...HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!

Plantersville
14 hours ago

cindyj

Teddy, Timmy, & Tommy wishing all a Happy Halloween🖤👻🎃💛

Houston
1 day ago

cindyj

Pico says “Happy Halloween” 💚🦇💜

Houston
1 day ago

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: