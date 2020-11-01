Houston field trip: Get up close with cellular biology at the DeBakey Cell Lab

This article first appeared on jillbjarvis.com. Click here to view the article in its original format.

Since school is a little different this year… we’re posting an idea for a Houston-area (socially distanced, parent led) field trip each week. In each post, we have some resources to read before your trip, details on each stop and parking/driving instructions.

In this field trip, get up close with cellular biology at the DeBakey Cell Lab!

Resources:

Explore:

DeBakey Cell Lab – The Health Museum of Houston – 1515 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX 77004

Head to the DeBakey Cell Lab at the Houston Health Museum. Here you can put on a lab coat, gloves and goggles and visit experiment stations.

There are seven lab stations that get you up close with cellular biology, including cheek cells, DNA extraction, testing anti-microbial agents, enzymes in saliva, examining blood, giant chromosomes and mystery microbes.

You can access to up to three of the seven lab stations per visit. It is required that all guests must be ages seven and above in order to participate in The DeBakey Cell Lab.

The DeBakey Cell Lab is $3 for current members and an additional $5 per person for non-members with the purchase of general admission to The Health Museum.

Drive/Park:

The museum has a paid parking lot but there is free parking in Hermann Park. I would park in Lot C and walk over. (Also, stop by the Centennial Garden on your way back to the car!)

