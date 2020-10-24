Quarantine-O-Ween: 5 ways to celebrate the spooky season from the safety of your car

Searching for some socially distanced scares this spooky season? Halloween looks a little different this year as drive-in horror film screenings, haunted car washes and other car-based events and attractions crop up in the Houston area amid the pandemic.
Virus-wary trick-or-treaters can score some good, socially distanced scares from the safety of their own vehicles when they visit these area Halloween attractions.
Sawyer Yards Drive-in
The Drive-In at Sawyer Yards has a lineup jam-packed with Halloween film favorites like Hocus Pocus, Clue, Gremlins and Friday the 13th.
When: Through Nov. 1
Where: 2301 Summer St, Houston, TX 77007
Price: $28 or $35 per vehicle , depending on seating location
Haunted Car Wash in Katy
At the Haunted Car Wash, virus-wary trick-or-treaters can score some good, socially distanced scares from the safety of their own vehicles, which, we might add, are sure to get a good scrub in the process. This is what we call a win-win scenario.
When: Through Oct. 30
Where: Quick Quack Car Wash is located at 6020 North Fry Road, Katy, TX
Price: $19.99 per vehicle
Haunted Drive in Splendora
Take it slow and coast through the Haunted Drive where you will encounter costumed actors and spooky animatronics at installations set up on three acres in Splendora.
When: Through Nov. 1
Where: 24334 FM 2090, Splendora, TX 77372
Price: $20 per vehicle
Deer Park Pumpkin Town Drive-thru
Participate in a car decorating contest and trick-or-treat from the comfort of your car at this family-friendly Halloween event. You can even bring your canine companion along!
When: Oct. 31
Where: Jimmy Burke Activity Center, 500 W 13th St, Deer Park, TX 77536
Price: Free
Haunted Halloween Car Wash in Spring
For just $20, you can get a good scare in while checking an errand off your to-do list at a ‘haunted car wash’ in Spring, TX.
When: Through Oct. 30
Where: GFY Express Car Wash, 20615 Kuykendahl Road Spring, TX 77379
Price: $20 per vehicle
Searching for more fun fall things to do around Houston? Go to our Halloween page or check out our Halloween and fall family fun guide.