Quarantine-O-Ween: 5 ways to celebrate the spooky season from the safety of your car

Searching for some socially distanced scares this spooky season? Halloween looks a little different this year as drive-in horror film screenings, haunted car washes and other car-based events and attractions crop up in the Houston area amid the pandemic.

The Drive-In at Sawyer Yards has a lineup jam-packed with Halloween film favorites like Hocus Pocus, Clue, Gremlins and Friday the 13th.

When: Through Nov. 1

Where: 2301 Summer St, Houston, TX 77007

Price: $28 or $35 per vehicle , depending on seating location

At the Haunted Car Wash, virus-wary trick-or-treaters can score some good, socially distanced scares from the safety of their own vehicles, which, we might add, are sure to get a good scrub in the process. This is what we call a win-win scenario.

When: Through Oct. 30

Where: Quick Quack Car Wash is located at 6020 North Fry Road, Katy, TX

Price: $19.99 per vehicle

Take it slow and coast through the Haunted Drive where you will encounter costumed actors and spooky animatronics at installations set up on three acres in Splendora.

When: Through Nov. 1

Where: 24334 FM 2090, Splendora, TX 77372

Price: $20 per vehicle

Participate in a car decorating contest and trick-or-treat from the comfort of your car at this family-friendly Halloween event. You can even bring your canine companion along!

When: Oct. 31

Where: Jimmy Burke Activity Center, 500 W 13th St, Deer Park, TX 77536

Price: Free

For just $20, you can get a good scare in while checking an errand off your to-do list at a ‘haunted car wash’ in Spring, TX.

When: Through Oct. 30

Where: GFY Express Car Wash, 20615 Kuykendahl Road Spring, TX 77379

Price: $20 per vehicle

