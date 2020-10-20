85ºF

Features

This is how to score free Diet Coke for a year

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Diet Coke
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 10: A bottle of Diet Coke is pulled for a quality control test at a Coco-Cola bottling plant on February 10, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Current Coke president James Quincey will become CEO on May 1. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 10: A bottle of Diet Coke is pulled for a quality control test at a Coco-Cola bottling plant on February 10, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Current Coke president James Quincey will become CEO on May 1. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) (2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Have a boss who loves Diet Coke? Well this is your lucky day.

Diet Coke is celebrating National Bosses Day by giving bosses a mini fridge and free Diet Coke for a whole year.

Those who are interested in nominating their boss can write the name, email, and an explanation on why they should be the winner.

According to Coca-Cola, it doesn’t have to be someone from work, you can also nominate other “unsung heroes” such as moms, coworkers, leaders, and teachers.

Nominations must be submitted by November 16, according to the official rules. To nominate the “boss” in your life -- including those you could share the Diet Coke with -- go here.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: