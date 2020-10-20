This is how to score free Diet Coke for a year

HOUSTON – Have a boss who loves Diet Coke? Well this is your lucky day.

Diet Coke is celebrating National Bosses Day by giving bosses a mini fridge and free Diet Coke for a whole year.

Those who are interested in nominating their boss can write the name, email, and an explanation on why they should be the winner.

showing up with a diet coke in hand like they’ve been there all morning. 😂 tag your favorite perpetually late coworker. #nationalbossday pic.twitter.com/w7ez4POvRL — Diet Coke (@DietCoke) October 16, 2020

According to Coca-Cola, it doesn’t have to be someone from work, you can also nominate other “unsung heroes” such as moms, coworkers, leaders, and teachers.

Nominations must be submitted by November 16, according to the official rules. To nominate the “boss” in your life -- including those you could share the Diet Coke with -- go here.