Better than raisins: Halloween candy alternatives that won’t get your pumpkins smashed

Here’s how to skip the candy this Halloween without incurring the wrath of your neighborhood’s sugar fiends

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Whatever the reason you’re trying to avoid handing out candy this Halloween, whether you’re simply trying to mix things up, you’re promoting a healthy-eating agenda, you’re trying to cater to trick-or-treaters with food allergies or dietary restrictions, or some other reason altogether, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of Halloween candy alternatives kids will actually like. Hand out any of these items and trick-or-treaters will walk away from your doorstep satisfied. And, consequently, you’ll avoid inciting the wrath of would-be tricksters out for revenge. Your Jack-o-lanterns will survive the night, your home will remain yolk-less and your trees will stay free of toilet paper. This is what we call a win-win scenario.

  • Glow sticks
  • Vampire fangs
  • Popcorn balls
  • Bubbles
  • Granola bars
  • Temporary tattoos
  • Fruit roll-ups
  • Candy apples or caramel apples
  • Juice Boxes
  • Miniature flashlights
  • Fruit leather
  • Fake mustaches
  • Glow-in-the-dark stickers
  • Spider rings
  • Pretzels
  • Popcorn
  • Hot chocolate packs
  • Apple cider packs
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Miniature notebooks
  • Crayons
  • Animal Crackers
  • Toy cars
  • Bouncy balls
  • Play-Doh
  • Pumpkin bread

