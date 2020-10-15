Better than raisins: Halloween candy alternatives that won’t get your pumpkins smashed

Whatever the reason you’re trying to avoid handing out candy this Halloween, whether you’re simply trying to mix things up, you’re promoting a healthy-eating agenda, you’re trying to cater to trick-or-treaters with food allergies or dietary restrictions, or some other reason altogether, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of Halloween candy alternatives kids will actually like. Hand out any of these items and trick-or-treaters will walk away from your doorstep satisfied. And, consequently, you’ll avoid inciting the wrath of would-be tricksters out for revenge. Your Jack-o-lanterns will survive the night, your home will remain yolk-less and your trees will stay free of toilet paper. This is what we call a win-win scenario.
- Glow sticks
- Vampire fangs
- Popcorn balls
- Bubbles
- Granola bars
- Temporary tattoos
- Fruit roll-ups
- Candy apples or caramel apples
- Juice Boxes
- Miniature flashlights
- Fruit leather
- Fake mustaches
- Glow-in-the-dark stickers
- Spider rings
- Pretzels
- Popcorn
- Hot chocolate packs
- Apple cider packs
- Hand sanitizer
- Miniature notebooks
- Crayons
- Animal Crackers
- Toy cars
- Bouncy balls
- Play-Doh
- Pumpkin bread
