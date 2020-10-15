Better than raisins: Halloween candy alternatives that won’t get your pumpkins smashed

Whatever the reason you’re trying to avoid handing out candy this Halloween, whether you’re simply trying to mix things up, you’re promoting a healthy-eating agenda, you’re trying to cater to trick-or-treaters with food allergies or dietary restrictions, or some other reason altogether, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of Halloween candy alternatives kids will actually like. Hand out any of these items and trick-or-treaters will walk away from your doorstep satisfied. And, consequently, you’ll avoid inciting the wrath of would-be tricksters out for revenge. Your Jack-o-lanterns will survive the night, your home will remain yolk-less and your trees will stay free of toilet paper. This is what we call a win-win scenario.

Glow sticks

Vampire fangs

Popcorn balls

Bubbles

Granola bars

Temporary tattoos

Fruit roll-ups

Candy apples or caramel apples

Juice Boxes

Miniature flashlights

Fruit leather

Fake mustaches

Glow-in-the-dark stickers

Spider rings

Pretzels

Popcorn

Hot chocolate packs

Apple cider packs

Hand sanitizer

Miniature notebooks

Crayons

Animal Crackers

Toy cars

Bouncy balls

Play-Doh

Pumpkin bread

