Play ball! This pricey Texas property has its own turf baseball field, complete with dugouts, covered seating

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for images to tack to your dream home vision board, you’re a baseball junkie with a passion for a real estate or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this jaw-dropping, multi-million dollar Texas home on the market.

Say howdy to 1010 Wendy Lane, a sports lover’s paradise nestled away on 18-acres in Lucas, TX. The home comes equipped with batting cages, a basketball court, putting greens, oh, and its own turf baseball field, complete with dugouts and covered seating.

Other amenities of note include a stocked fishing pond and an 85,000-gallon pool.

Sure, this home doesn’t come cheap, but sports fans, ask yourself, can you really put a price on unfettered access to your very own baseball field, basketball court, putting greens and batting cages? Turns out you can, and that price is $9,900,000.

So, if you’ve got $9,900,000 smackeroos burning a hole in your pocket and you’re ready to pony up the big bucks to call this one-of-a-kind estate your forever home, give listing agent Karen Cuskey-Hartman a ring at (214) 828-4300. Click here for more information on the listing.

Now, enough with the words. Why blab on and on about these luxe accommodations when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Scroll below to take a peek inside this incredible property.

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)

1010 Wendy Lane (Estately)