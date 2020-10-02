78ºF

Instagram has hilarious love for tacos, and we get it

Dawn Jorgenson, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

(Getty Images)

On National Taco Day, it’s only right that we share all the love of tacos. It’s safe to say these Instagram users' hilarious yet affectionate posts speak for all of us today (and every other day, really).

Sunday is the day, and we are here for it. Apparently others are, too.

