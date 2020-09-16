This is how KPRC 2 viewers say they’re looking forward for the holidays this year

HOUSTON – As we approach the fall season, there’s one thing we look forward the most: the holidays.

The year 2020 has been kind of a downer, especially with the coronavirus pandemic and an active hurricane season. Many Houstonians on our social media pages are ready to bring joy and happiness as the holidays inch closer.

Some of our followers say they hope the coronavirus be at a minimum by that time. Others simply would love a vacation for Christmas.

Here’s what our followers had to say:

“I hope the 2020 shenanigans don’t rear their ugly head and let us have a peaceful and joyful Christmas!” - Shirley Wills, Facebook follower

“Nothing unfortunately. I have not seen my family since before pandemic and they probably will not be comfy with me joining them for the holidays.” - Brandy Sanders Bennett, Facebook follower.

“All I want for Christmas is Covid to go away & life go back to normal.” - @deemar1203, Instagram follower.

“Holiday music and hopefully cold weather.” - @nurse_trina88, Instagram follower.

“Civic decency. Love and respect for each other.” - @possdoc on Twitter

“I’m want a real vacation at Christmas. Hopefully the passport office processes my renewal by then.” - M Joy Evans, Facebook follower.

What are you looking forward this year? Tell us in the comments below.