This is how much it costs to own a dog in 2020

They say dogs are a man’s best friend — as well as a woman’s and family’s best friend, too — but they aren’t necessarily friendly to one’s wallet.
As dog owners know, having a furry companion takes some budgeting and sacrifice, given the costs associated.
Exactly how much does it cost to own a dog in 2020? As National Dog Day is celebrated, Rover conducted a survey of 1,000 pet owners to see exactly how much, based on particular expenses.
The figures can vary depending on location and preferences of the owners.
Initial expenses
The survey estimates that these costs are anywhere from $610 to $2,350 when you decide to get a dog. The initial expenses listed include:
- Adoption fees
- Spay/neuter
- Flea and tick prevention
- Toys
- Beds
- Crates
- Vaccinations
- Potty pads
- Food and water bowls
- Collars/harnesses
- Microchipping
- Leashes
- Shampoo and brush
- Stain and odor removers
- Teeth care and dental chews
- Treats
- Pet license
- Bathroom bags
Annual expenses
These are estimated to be between $650 to $2,295 per year, or $55 to $190 a month. The annual expenses include:
- Food
- Vet visits
- Flea and tick prevention
- Toys
- Teeth care
- Treats
- Heartworm prevention
- Bathroom bags
Additional expenses
Estimated anywhere from $1,645 to $4,315, these are expenses that can vary way more with initial and annual expenses and might not come up for every pet “parent.” They include:
- Pet insurance
- Emergency vet bills
- Deposits to keep pets at rental housing
- Teeth cleaning
- Dog training
- Grooming
- Dog boarding
- Dog walking (where there are fees to get into a park)
The survey also found that 58% of dog owners say they don’t have a designated budget for their dog, while 33% of millennials and 10% of Baby Boomers said they’ve spent more on their dog during the COVID-19 pandemic.