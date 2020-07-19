Houston personalities: Meet a Houston artist popular for her murals, public art installations

Even if you’ve never heard Anat Ronen’s name before, chances are you’ve seen her work around town. The self-taught artist originally from Israel has spent over a decade beautifying the city with her murals, street art and public installations, like the 250-foot-long compilation of selfies painted onto the exterior of Blackshear Elementary School in Houston’s Third Ward or the public art installation honoring essential workers at the Jack C. Alexander Plaza in Discovery Green.

Anat Ronen (Anat Ronen)

Q: What do you love about Houston?

A: I love that it’s naturally diverse. Everybody comes here and is welcomed here and that’s how we felt when we first came here so that’s the main thing I like about Houston. I also like that it’s a very down to earth working city. It’s not a tourist city, it’s not a you know for show city. People come here to live and work. I’m not a very fancy person so for me, that definitely makes me feel at home. You can be anybody and anything and everybody’s welcome.

Q: What are some of your favorite spots around town?

A: Home. I’m an introvert so I don’t go out much. I love that there are some nature spots in the city. As a nature enthusiast, I like that even in the most concrete centered place in Houston, there’s still some nature. And I see it because I work all over the city and sometimes I notice birds and animals and other stuff that is breaking through the concrete jungle. Every place that has nature has my vote.

Q: What are the first words that come to mind when you think of Houston?

A: Heat, concrete and diversity.

Q: What are the first words that come to mind when you think of Texas?

A: The cliche is large. The skys, Crazy people but in a good way.

Anat Ronen (Anat Ronen)

Anat Ronen (Anat Ronen)

Anat Ronen (Anat Ronen)

Q: When did you first move to Houston and what brought you to the city?

A: We moved in 2007 after arriving to the U.S. a year earlier and trying two different other places and this was sort of like the last try and it worked and I think that’s why I’m so grateful for Houston. We’re very simple people. We kind of fly low. We live within our means and that meant we didn’t want to go to places like California or New York or places that really cost a lot of money just to live and so here we were able to really live as we like to live. We chose specifically Houston because of the size and because size meant opportunity and because of the weather, believe it or not. We spent one winter in the north and that was one winter too many. I don’t mind sweating my brains out but not freezing my ass in the winter. We deliberately chose Houston over other places and we don’t regret it.

Q: What Houston places do you recommend to friends and visitors?

A: Probably the art museums. I love downtown, the feel of it. It’s like a mini New York. I love that you can still feel some kind of history there because elsewhere, it’s all over the place. The parks, the nature preserves and of course, the food, it’s up to everyone’s own taste but there’s plenty to choose from and that’s great.

Q: For those that aren’t familiar with your work, could you describe what you do?

A: I do everything, everything with paint. I mainly do large scale murals. I also do live art events like festivals, whether it be sidewalk chalk festivals or mural festivals. I travel some of my time but mostly I work here in the Houston area. Whatever it takes to pay the bills and be out there. I think, because my work is pretty diverse in terms of different mediums and places that I can work in, I’m versatile enough to provide for my family and be able to do many different things. I think one of the main questions, especially now, is how to make it work when you know art is not a necessity, art is not something people need to survive, so how do artists make it work or survive this time that we’re in. Doing several different things really allows me to survive these times and any time really.

Anat Ronen (Anat Ronen)

Q: You mention that you got into art professionally in your late 30′s. What instigated your transition to art?

A: All my life, I knew that I had something in me but honestly, I never ever though it was good enough for people to pay me for what I do. Wherever I worked and wherever I was, I did a little bit of this and a little bit of that for family and friends but again, it was never going to be anything else precisely because I didn’t go to school this so I thought if I didn’t go early enough, there’s no way I can catch up later. Only when we came here, after two years of being here under a business visa and I worked for my employer that was a real estate investor, I really needed to break free from that bond of working under somebody else. Visas are very very limiting and at any given moment the employer or sponsor can tell you ‘Hey, you know what? I don’t need you anymore,’ and if they don’t need you anymore, it’s really really hard to find another sponsor just to keep on living where you live so you have to go back to your country. I couldn’t sleep at night knowing that at any given moment, my sponsor can tell me ‘I don’t need you anymore.’ So, we basically decided to gamble and apply for an O1 visa, which is a visa that’s given to people with extraordinary abilities, not that I thought that I had them at all but it was the only option that we had and I was luck enough to be granted with the visa. From there on, I started doing this professionally and I couldn’t do anything else. When you get a visa, you have to work exactly in what you were given the visa for and my husband couldn’t work anymore so it was all on me both to make a living and to think about the next step, which was a green card. It had to basically squeeze the best out of me or else I would be sent back home. So, I think that particular place that there was no other option really can do wonders.

The biggest thing that I gained through all this is really to understand who I am because I had no idea. I had no idea tham I’m this artist and that art is me and that this whole thing is inside of me. So I’m completely grateful for that process, that dream that we had to come here. I not for the faint of heart for sure. For me, it really expedited the process of finding yourself, of who you are and of what you can do throughout that place that ahs no other options but to do that.

Q: What brought about your move to the U.S.

A: Me and my husband and our son were all born and raised in Israel, which is very very tiny and has a load of issues and it has a very unique pace not unlike New york City, very fast paced, a kind of urgency all around. Not that we don’t have it in us because we do but at the same time we never felt that we really belonged and we got to this crossroads in our lives that I was not happy with my job. My husband was not happy with his. We lived in a small kibbutz so technically we didn’t own anything. We didn’t have much to lose. And we came her for a visit that really made it apparent that we need to change our lives. Basically, we needed to go really far away from where we were born and raised to try another life.

Q: Now that you’ve been here over a decade, do you feel a sense of belonging here?

A: It’s funny. I don’t if I’ll ever be American by any means but then again I don’t know what it means to be American. Everybody comes from a different place, even those who were born here so I think America is a big melting pot and Israel is. I’m more kind of like this global citizen and because I’m an artist and I work for myself and my husband helps me, we don’t really have this daily grind with other people, in terms of going to an office and kind of comparing to other people. I don’t have to match myself to others or to compare myself constantly or to show off. So, in many ways I found my place if that’s the question. I found my home. I definitely see this as home. I don’t regret by any means coming here but we’re still this end of unit or kind of like this island. We’re weirdos or I don’t know what to call it but we’re definitely not a part of any herd or any group of people. We definitely have things that we kept ours, what we brought in our behaviors that are definitely ours and are not American but in many ways we adopt things that are more American. But again I’m super super grateful to stay here and to be here and to find myself through this process. I’m not sure it wouldn’t have happened in Israel.

Scroll below to view more of Ronen’s work.

Anat Ronen (Anat Ronen)

Anat Ronen (Anat Ronen)

Anat Ronen (Anat Ronen)

Anat Ronen (Anat Ronen)

Anat Ronen (Anat Ronen)

Anat Ronen (Anat Ronen)

Anat Ronen (Anat Ronen)