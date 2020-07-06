‘I can treat sunburn with that?' Unusual items that will help soothe the pain

Time at the beach or pool and sunburns seem to go together in the summer just as much as kids and ice cream cones.

Sunburns happen pretty often -- probably too often, to be honest -- but most people are aware that some aloe and a little aspirin can go a long way to help ease the pain.

There are actually several more unconventional methods to help get rid of that painful sunburn faster, and thus allow you to get back outside. (But you’ll wear the appropriate clothes and sunscreen this time, right?)

Here are some of those unusual methods, according to Bustle.

1). Potatoes

As it turns out, the starch in potatoes is very effective in treating sunburn pain. Just cut into slices and gently apply to areas of sunburn.

2). Oatmeal

Have you ever taken an oatmeal bath? If not, then doing so with a sunburn might be a great feeling because it can help soothe inflammation caused by sunburns. Soaking for 15 to 20 minutes and then air-drying your body so you don’t wipe off the healing oats with a towel will help ease that pain.

3). Plain yogurt

Applying yogurt to sunburnt areas can help ease pain because the probiotics in yogurt help to restore the skin’s natural barrier.

Just apply a thick layer to an area and wipe it off with a damp towel after 5 to 10 minutes.

4). Shaving cream

The methanol in shaving cream can evaporate and help take heat from a sunburn away from the skin.

5). Tomatoes

Applying tomato juice to a sunburn can help with redness and inflammation.

6). Baking soda

Taking a bath in baking soda can do wonders for easing pain because the bicarbonate of it helps with skin inflammation.

7). Milk

Milk contains anti-inflammatory properties similar to oatmeal and tomato juice that help with burnt skin. Just pat cold milk on the affected areas.

8). Apple cider vinegar

Soaking a towel in water and apple cider vinegar helps out with pH-balancing and it’s soothing for the skin.