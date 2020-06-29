This unique Horseshoe Bay lakefront estate comes with boathouse, golf simulation room and a $4.5 million price tag

Located in a gated community in Horseshoe Bay, this beautiful lakefront estate with a boathouse and golf simulation room just hit the market for $4,750,000.

Built in 2019, the contemporary two-story home at 401 Matern Court boasts six bedrooms, six full baths, one half bath, two garages and 6,252-square-feet of living space.

Other amenities at the residence include an infinity pool, game room with full bar and gym.

The unique residence sits on the shores of peaceful Lake Lyndon B. Johnson and is situated on the highest point in the area, which allows views of the lake from every room, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.

Scroll below to take a peek inside this one-of-a-kind multimillion-dollar Texas estate.

For more information on the listing, click here.

401 Matern (HAR)

