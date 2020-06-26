Travel back to the time of dinosaurs at these 5 spots in Glen Rose

A trip to Glen Rose feels like a trip back in time—and not just because its historic square is reminiscent of the pioneer days of Texas. The small town an hour southwest of Fort Worth takes visitors eons be-fore that, to the days when dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

The Green Pickle

A day of dinosaurs deserves a breakfast of Jurassic proportions. Whether you opt for a massive omelet or biscuits and gravy, be sure to order this beer garden and eatery’s signature breakfast dessert: a grilled honey bun. The ooey, gooey, buttery creation will have you roaring and ready to go.

Dinosaur Valley State Park

This state park boasts some of the most pristine dinosaur footprints in the world. You can hop into the Paluxy River and swim over the foot-prints preserved in the river’s limestone bottom. You’ll see the steps of giant Sauropods from when they walked the coastal wetlands that used to make up this part of Texas. And right behind them, you’ll see the three-toed impres-sions left by Acrocanthosaurus, the Texas version of the T. rex.

Dinosaur World

Remember that Hollywood tale of a dinosaur park that went horribly wrong? Well, this one captures all the wonder of seeing life-size dino-saurs without the risk of becoming their next meal. Walk in the shadows of these sculptural mega-lizards that are placed in realistic settings all across the park. I’m awfully glad that many of them are no longer roaming Texas—or else I wouldn’t be.

Fossil Rim Wildlife Center

If you’re in the mood to see living animals, then head to this drive-thru wildlife park that’s packed with species from every continent (minus Antarctica). Watch from your car, or take an expert-guided group tour that will teach you about all the animals, from addax to zebras. No scientific fact can top the sensation of having a giraffe wrap its tongue around your fingers to steal a pellet of food.

Loco Coyote Grill

This folksy restaurant down a hidden country road has a weekend wait time that can stretch multiple hours. Come early, grab a drink at the bar, and relax while you wait to dive into one of the signature dishes. I recommend the Jack Daniel’s BBQ Burger, a juicy behemoth with a burger patty, sliced brisket, cheese, onion rings, and fried pickles. It’s a masterpiece that requires both hands, dozens of napkins, and a stomach with plenty of empty room.

So whether you follow my footsteps or forge your own path, I hope to see you on the road.

Chet Garner is the host of The Daytripper® travel show on PBS. To view the Glen Rose episode visit thedaytripper.com. Follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @chettripper.

