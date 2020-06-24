House hunting? Check out this home for sale dubbed as ‘the ultimate Texas lake house’

House hunters, we’ve got quite the listing for you: It’s an epic waterfront home dubbed as “the ultimate Texas lake house.”

Built in 2010, the home at 307 Lago Lane in Kingsland offers all the amenities that come with life by the water — a two-level infinity pool with a water slide and waterfall features, a boathouse with a boat lift, an outdoor kitchen, an ample backyard with a hammock and multiple covered decks where you can relax, catch some rays or take in breathtaking views of the Colorado River.

The three-story retreat is nestled on a nearly 9-acre gated lot, spanning 5,184-square-feet of living space with four bedrooms, four full baths and two half baths. Highlights inside the home include an impressive circular staircase and multiple fireplaces.

Here’s a look at the official listing posted on HAR.com:

“Words cannot begin to describe this iconic lake house. You will feel like you have arrived at your own private 5 Star Resort, ready to release all the cares of the world, to relax & enjoy the wonderful memories to be made at this remarkable & uniquely designed paradise. The home exudes a relaxed waterfront lifestyle with a bit of a tropical flair, graciously accommodating everyday living or providing a rejuvenating retreat.″

So how much is this dream home worth? Pony up $4,500,000 and this one-of-a-kind oasis is yours for the taking.

Need more details? Click here.

Now, the time you’ve all been waiting for... It’s time to take a look inside one of the most spectacular lake houses in the Lone Star State.

