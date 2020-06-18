This spectacular waterfront home on sale boasts all amenities that come with life on the Texas coast

Do you like to spend your weekends doing outdoor activities like boating, fishing, or jet skiing? Are you on the hunt for a home that has a lift for a fishing boat and a couple of ski toys with ample dock space? If you answered yes, then we may have found the perfect property for you: A spectacular waterfront residence situated in the largest coastal city in Texas that just splashed onto the market for $2,850,000.

Located on a double lot at 13725 Three Fathoms Bank in Corpus Christi, this Mediterranean-style waterfront home, named “Casa de Aqua,” boasts all the amenities that come with life on the coast.

The exterior living space has a pool with a waterfall, hot tub, kitchen, fire pit, cabana and multiple outdoor living areas. Need to unwind? Relax by enjoying the exceptional wide canal views and picturesque sunset views this retreat has to offer.

Built in 2012, the 7,175-square-foot abode sports five bedrooms, five full baths, one half bath and a three-car garage. Its interior embodies a rustic-meets-refined quality that few homes on the coast possess and all rooms boast unmatched craftsmanship, according to the official listing posted by HAR.com.

Scroll below to take a virtual tour inside this majestic waterfront home and the incredible views it offers. For more details, click here.

13725 Three Fathoms Bank (HAR)

