Houston's 4 top spots to score noodles on the cheap

1. Pho Binh Trailer

Photo: Dorothy t./Yelp

Topping the list is a location of the Houston-based chain Pho Binh Trailer. Located at 10928 Beamer Road in South Belt / Ellington, the Vietnamese spot, which offers soups and noodles, is the highest-rated budget-friendly noodle spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 245 reviews on Yelp.

"Started with three tables in a trailer and it's still a trailer," per the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "Come an experience crazy eating."

"Family-owned since 1983," the business notes in the bio section of its Yelp profile.

As to what the business is known for, "Vietnamese noodle soup," it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

2. House Of Bowls

Photo: Julienne T./Yelp

Next up is Sharpstown's House of Bowls, situated at 6650 Corporate Drive, Suite F. With four stars out of 742 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot, which offers noodles and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Yelper EJ J., who reviewed House of Bowls on May 22, wrote, "Always love this place. The food is always good. Since I live in Austin and travel to Houston for business a lot, I always order take out and bring those back to Austin."

Yelper Lauren F. wrote, "Great chicken wings (be prepared to wait for them, but they're worth it) and the best HK French toast."

3. Two Bowls Bun Bo Hue

Photo: Jessica v./Yelp

Alief's Two Bowls Bun Bo Hue, located at 13080 Bellaire Blvd., Suite A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and soups, 4.5 stars out of 201 reviews.

Yelper Vicky B., who reviewed Two Bowls Bun Bo Hue on Jan. 6, wrote, "A great place to enjoy a hot bowl of bun bo hue on a rainy cold day! The soup is super delicious!"

Leo K. noted, "Solid bowl of bun bo hue, but I don't think I will go for that second bowl. One bowl is more than enough spicy for me to sweat buckets. Flavor is excellent and portion is ok for $8-10 per bowl."

4. San Dong Noodle House

Photo: kevin g./Yelp

San Dong Noodle House, a Chinese and Taiwanese spot that offers noodles and more in Sharpstown, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 498 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9938 Bellaire Blvd. to see for yourself.

Yelper Rametha N., who reviewed San Dong Noodle House on May 30, wrote, "The beef noodle was amazing! Takeout was fast and convenient and the food was warm and ready to eat when we got home."

Yelper Richard H. wrote, "If you want quick, cheap and delicious, this is the spot. Dumplings are good but way better in beef noodle soup on a cold day. Fried chicken or pork chop is always a good option."

