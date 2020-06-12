SUPPORT LOCAL: Check out these 5 minority-owned businesses in Pearland that serve up tasty treats and quality services

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring minority-owned businesses in Pearland:

This minority-owned business based in Pearland offers all-natural fruit infused detox waters and herbal teas. Its mission is to kickstart healthy lifestyles by encouraging the community to stay hydrated and drink more water.

Phone: (832) 908-0240

This Pearland hair salon says it gives thorough and expert consultations to its clients so they can know exactly what to expect. Its services include haircuts, hair styling, hair treatments and extensions.

Owner Annastasia Edwards says she loves making every client who sits in her chair feel great about themselves.

Address: 9223 Broadway Street, Suite 133

Phone: (337) 256-1936

This brand-new Pearland snack shop serves Mexican treats, drinks and food. Menu options include mangonadas, corn in a cup, waffles and ice cream.

Address: 3419 E Broadway Street, Unit G

This Pearland nail salon creates beautiful nail designs and has party rooms and packages available for adults and kids. Beauty services include manicures, pedicures, massage therapy, waxing and threading.

Address: 2803 Business Center Drive, Suite 125 (inside HEB) and 11041 Shadow Creek Parkway, Suite #109 (inside Kroger)

Satisfy your Keto cravings with any of the alternative sweet treats offered at The Quirky Keto Co. This Pearland dessert joint offers Keto frozen cookie dough, Keto ice cream sandwiches, Keto cake slices and more.

Address: 3422 Business Center Drive, Unit 1064