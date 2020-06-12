SUPPORT LOCAL: Check out these 5 minority-owned businesses in Pearland that serve up tasty treats and quality services
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring minority-owned businesses in Pearland:
B Infused Natural Detox Waters & More
This minority-owned business based in Pearland offers all-natural fruit infused detox waters and herbal teas. Its mission is to kickstart healthy lifestyles by encouraging the community to stay hydrated and drink more water.
Phone: (832) 908-0240
View this post on Instagram
💦💦 Thank you for ordering our 3 day ozarka cool citrus slimming detox 💦🍋🥒. .. .. .. B🐝 Infused B🐝 Happy B🐝 Healthy B🐝 You .. .. .. #stayhydrated #drinkmorewater #binfusedchallenge #BinfusedPrime #BIP #frontporchdelivery #FriendswoodTX #GalvestonTX #TexasCity #LaMarqueTX #PearlandTX #BrazoriaTX #BayAreaTX #KemahTX #naturaldetox #missouricitytx #sugarlandtx #southwest #explorepage #sanantonio #humble #katy #cypress #binfused #b🐝 #infused💦
Studio XVIII
This Pearland hair salon says it gives thorough and expert consultations to its clients so they can know exactly what to expect. Its services include haircuts, hair styling, hair treatments and extensions.
Owner Annastasia Edwards says she loves making every client who sits in her chair feel great about themselves.
Address: 9223 Broadway Street, Suite 133
Phone: (337) 256-1936
View this post on Instagram
Pop of color for this beauty * * * * * * * * * #haircolor #doubleprocessing #bigchop #houstonbigchop #hairbyannastacia #STUDIOXVIII ##naturalhairstyles #naturalhair #houstonhairstylist #naturalhairrules #pearlandhairstylist #pearlandsalon #salons #houstonsalon #texture #treatments #deepconditioning #hydrationtreatment #hydration #healthyhair #healthyhairtips #haircut #trims #moisture #hair #naturalhairstylist #silkpress #naturalhairstyles #houstonsilkpress
La Cabaña Rodriguez
This brand-new Pearland snack shop serves Mexican treats, drinks and food. Menu options include mangonadas, corn in a cup, waffles and ice cream.
Address: 3419 E Broadway Street, Unit G
LexiLexis Nail Spa inside HEB and Kroger
This Pearland nail salon creates beautiful nail designs and has party rooms and packages available for adults and kids. Beauty services include manicures, pedicures, massage therapy, waxing and threading.
Address: 2803 Business Center Drive, Suite 125 (inside HEB) and 11041 Shadow Creek Parkway, Suite #109 (inside Kroger)
View this post on Instagram
We are slowly accepting more walk-in & appointment Thank You for being patience. #besafe LexiLexis Nails Spa HEB 2803 Business Center Dr, Suite 125, Pearland, Texas 77584 (In HEB's Shopping Center) Phone: (713) 436-6226 Monday - Saturday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
The Quirky Keto Co.
Satisfy your Keto cravings with any of the alternative sweet treats offered at The Quirky Keto Co. This Pearland dessert joint offers Keto frozen cookie dough, Keto ice cream sandwiches, Keto cake slices and more.
Address: 3422 Business Center Drive, Unit 1064
View this post on Instagram
Keto Bourbon Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookies! 🤗 NC: 1g per Cookie. These will be available this weekend at the below markets.• You may go online to pre-order your treats at www.quirkyfoodsusa.com and place your order by Thursday at 8pm then swing by the market and pick it up! All of the treats available freeze well so you can enjoy some now and some later! Place your order online! https://quirkyfoodsusa.com. ‼️Pre-Order Deadline: TODAY, the 11th at 8pm‼️ PLEASE CHOOSE PICKUP WHEN YOU CHECKOUT SO YOU WILL NOT BE CHARGED SHIPPING FEES!!👍👍 • ⭐️ Missouri City - 5855 Sienna Springs Way - SATURDAY 10-2✨PRE-ORDER ONLINE @ https://quirkyfoodsusa.com • ⭐️Pecan Grove Farmers Market - 729 FM 359 Richmond, Tex 77406 - SUNDAY 11-3 ✨ PRE-ORDER ONLINE @ https://quirkyfoodsusa.com • • • • • • • • • #thequirkyketoco #ketoadapted #ketodesserts #ketopearland #ketosugarland #ketomissouricity #ketohouston #ketocookies #ketoicecream #farmersmarkets #localbusiness #quirkyfoodsusa #passionwork #ketofriendswood #ketorichmond #ketotreats #ketovegan #ketoleaguecity
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.