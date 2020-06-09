PHOTOS: Virtual art gallery #ArtForJustice unveiled by Houston, Fort Bend County founders Monday

HOUSTON – A virtual art gallery named ‘#ArtForJustice’ was unveiled Monday to show solidarity in memory of Houston-native George Floyd, who was killed when a white police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis.

Founded by Sugar Land resident Karim Farishta, more than 150 artists from 14 states submitted their artwork in just three days.

“What started as a local effort to show support turned into an expression of love, celebration, and solidarity starting in Texas and gaining submissions nationwide and globally," Farishta stated in a press release, "This virtual art gallery is a unique interpretation that seeks to immerse everyone in a transformative moment and energize us in our fight to bring justice.”

The art gallery was designed by INVI, a minority-owned architecture visualization company based in Houston, to create a space that would allow people to express solidarity in the form of art, according to a press release.

The virtual gallery is designed in 3D and is embraced in a rough, rocky formation representing the chaotic time in which Americans found themselves in, INVI explained in a press release. Art submissions in the gallery walls reflect the voices to honor Floyd and to make a stand with the Black Lives Matter movement.

"George Floyd was a part of our community, "Fort Bend County Judge KP George said in a statement, “#ArtForJustice started as a way for our local residents to remember him, but it is clear this memorial symbolizes broader solidarity and a communal celebration.”

To view the full virtual art gallery, click here.

A look inside the virtual art gallery #ArtForJustice founded by Sugar Land resident Karim Farishta. (Courtesy of INVI)

A look inside the virtual art gallery #ArtForJustice founded by Sugar Land resident Karim Farishta. (Courtesy of INVI)

A look inside the virtual art gallery #ArtForJustice founded by Sugar Land resident Karim Farishta. (Courtesy of INVI)

A look inside the virtual art gallery #ArtForJustice founded by Sugar Land resident Karim Farishta. (Courtesy of INVI)

A look inside the virtual art gallery #ArtForJustice founded by Sugar Land resident Karim Farishta. (Courtesy of INVI)

A look inside the virtual art gallery #ArtForJustice founded by Sugar Land resident Karim Farishta. (Courtesy of INVI)

A look inside the virtual art gallery #ArtForJustice founded by Sugar Land resident Karim Farishta. (Courtesy of INVI)

A look inside the virtual art gallery #ArtForJustice founded by Sugar Land resident Karim Farishta. (Courtesy of INVI)

A look inside the virtual art gallery #ArtForJustice founded by Sugar Land resident Karim Farishta. (Courtesy of INVI)