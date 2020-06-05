KPRC 2 Summer Kids Program: Week One -- Birds

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 knows this summer is different than others, but it’s one your family will always remember. Let’s make it memorable for all the right reasons with the KPRC 2 Summer Kids Program.

We will have a weekly program for eight weeks on a different theme each week. Your family can take part throughout the summer in activities that we hope you will find fun, educational and memorable. Our program will include printable coloring pages, an activity, reading list and online scrapbooking opportunity.

Also -- we know not everyone will have the books listed on our reading lists, so we’re sharing our themes so you can get books on these topics: birds, cooking, weather, mammals, stars/space, health/physical education, dance/theater, and Texas history. Be sure to share your favorite books on these themes with us, as it’s always fun to get book suggestions from friends.

Beautiful birds: This is Week 1 of the KPRC 2 Summer Kids Program

Birds are the first theme in the KPRC 2 Summer Kids Program. Have you ever noticed how many kinds of birds live in the Houston area – and how BIG some of them are?

We’re going to take the opportunity this week to really look at the birds in our backyards, parks and recreational spaces.

COLORING PAGE

But first, let’s do a coloring page. Here is one of an ostrich you can see at the Houston Zoo or if you like even stranger-looking birds, check out this puffin coloring page from the Audubon Society.

THIS WEEK’S ACTIVITY

This week, we are going to do some bird watching.

Check out this handy guide from VisitHouston featuring birds that can be found in your area in an around Houston.

Pro tips: Just remember to bring binoculars if you have them and your camera. Parents, be sure to take a photo of your little ones in the backyard or at the park trying out their bird-watching skills. Remember, it’s important to be quiet to make sure the birds will come close.

THIS WEEK’S READING LIST

“Are You My Mother” by P.D. Eastman – A baby bird goes in search of his mother in this hilarious Beginner Book edited by Dr. Seuss. When a mother bird's egg starts to jump, she hurries off to make sure she has something for her little one to eat. But as soon as she's gone, out pops the baby bird. He immediately sets off to find his mother, but not knowing what she looks like makes it a challenge.

“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” by Mo Willems - When a bus driver takes a break from his route, a very unlikely volunteer springs up to take his place-a pigeon!

“Kat and Juju” by Kataneh Vahdani - Kat likes doing things her very own way, but sometimes she doubts herself. So when a bird named Juju arrives, Kat hopes he’ll be the best friend she’s always wanted. He’s outgoing and silly and doesn’t worry about what others think—the opposite of who she is. Bit by bit, with Juju’s help, Kat discovers her strength, and how to have a friend and be one—while still being true to herself.

“Feathers for Lunch” by Lois Ehlert - An escaped house cat encounters twelve common birds in the backyard but captures only feathers for lunch. Includes bird guide.

Don’t have these books? Try your local library (there are pickup options) or read another book on birds that you already have! Be sure to let us know what your favorites are – we love book suggestions from friends.

JOIN OUR ONLINE SCRAPBOOK

Share your photos and videos in the widget below throughout the week as you color, complete the activity and read. We’ll share them throughout the week on KPRC 2 and at the end of the summer program.