One-of-a-kind Texas home with gorgeous pool, Koi pond could be yours for $3.5 million

A one-of-a-kind home nestled in the state capital of Texas just hit the market for $3,495,000.

Located about an 8-minute drive from downtown in the heart of Zilker, this custom-built modern home at 804 Garner Avenue sports 3,121-square-feet of space, four bedrooms and three full baths. The master suite features deck access, a spa-like bathroom with his and her vanities and a huge walk-in closet with a sink, mini fridge, and washer and dryer.

Slide open the full-size glass doors in the living room to access the backyard that features a gorgeous pool, outdoor living areas, kitchen, fireplace, Koi pond and ample space for the gathering of family and friends, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.

For nearly $3.5 million you could own over 1/3 of an acre in Austin real estate. The seven-figure price tag on this listing also includes the adjacent .17-acre lot at 806 Garner Avenue.

Scroll below to take a virtual tour of this two-story abode built in 2019. For more information, click here.

