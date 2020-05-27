68ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

How Houstonians are reacting to Wednesday’s SpaceX launch scrubbed due to bad weather

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken wave as they walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building on their way to Pad 39-A, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The two astronauts will fly on a SpaceX test flight to the International Space Station. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts will blast into orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
HOUSTON – Wednesday was supposed to be a historic day for America, as two NASA astronauts geared up for the first space launch in nine years from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

However, due to thunderstorms, the launch was scrubbed just 10 minutes before launch time. NASA and Space X have rescheduled the launch for Saturday at 3:22 p.m.

Houstonians took to Twitter to express their disappointment (and a meme or two) after the launch was postponed. As some said, this was one way to forget about the coronavirus pandemic for a bit.

