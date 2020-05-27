How Houstonians are reacting to Wednesday’s SpaceX launch scrubbed due to bad weather

HOUSTON – Wednesday was supposed to be a historic day for America, as two NASA astronauts geared up for the first space launch in nine years from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

However, due to thunderstorms, the launch was scrubbed just 10 minutes before launch time. NASA and Space X have rescheduled the launch for Saturday at 3:22 p.m.

Houstonians took to Twitter to express their disappointment (and a meme or two) after the launch was postponed. As some said, this was one way to forget about the coronavirus pandemic for a bit.

Dream big .. on Saturday @elonmusk safety first 👍🏼 #SpaceX #LaunchDay take some Texas blends with you too 👀 @TexasBlends — Josh Kelly (@RealJoshKelly) May 27, 2020

Honestly... who in the heck during the attempted #SpaceX launch was singing "No Scrubs" by TLC??https://t.co/3AF9LGbFac — Michael Fuller (@Midnight_Pizza) May 27, 2020

When you have been waiting for hours to get on a ride at Disneyworld and you finally get in but it shuts down due to Florida weather. #SpaceLaunchLIVE #LaunchAmerica #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/FWcxAGGQeG — Jon Rodrigo (@JonRodrigoTV) May 27, 2020

The #SpaceX crew waited for three hours to launch. Then the weatherman cancelled their trip 17 minutes before launch. OUCH. https://t.co/VcbTJ8cpEM — Michael Kinney (@EyeAmTruth) May 27, 2020

#DougHurley and #bobbehnken



Not at all bummed out! Glad we aren’t launching under subpar conditions.



There’s always another day. Your lives are worth more than a rushed launch.



Glad to know the team on the ground aren’t taking chances. ❤️#SpaceX 👏👏👏👏👏👏👍 — JAMIE | Voice Actor 🧢 (@jamie_m_teague) May 27, 2020

Always do the safe thing when it comes to weather and launching rockets, especially with humans aboard. We'll see you again on Saturday afternoon #launchamerica — Flux (@therealdjflux) May 27, 2020

@elonmusk Although #SpaceX cancelled, it’s all good. We were a go for backyard launch. See ya on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/OK6Cn1nlO3 — Brett Monroe (@DocMonroe) May 27, 2020

People tripping over their vacations being cancelled



Imagine getting mentally prepared to FLY TO SPACE & that getting cancelled 😂 #SpaceX — Derek Rasmussen (@derekrasmussen) May 27, 2020

Total bummer #SpaceX had to abort mission. Hope to see it launch on Saturday!!🤞🤞 — Chris Miller (@millman85) May 27, 2020

I was doing a Teams with my workgroup, Twitter, and my personal laptop on NASA TV. Now I get to do it again on Saturday! LOL



For a few hours today, I forgot about the pandemic. Thank you #NASA. — Lucie Delheimer (@LucieD_inthesky) May 27, 2020