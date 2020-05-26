TV chef Aaron Bludorn secures a spot for his new Fourth Ward restaurant opening this summer
HOUSTON – Chef Aaron Bludorn will depart his New York City home to plant his restaurant roots at Houston’s Fourth Ward, soon.
The TV chef who starred in Netflix’s culinary competition “The Final Table” secured a place for his brand new restaurant Bludorn’s, located on 807 Taft in the Montrose area, Eater Houston reported.
“I am grateful to have the opportunity to keep our industry thriving,” he wrote on Instagram, “and to be doing it in Houston where my wife Victoria is from and we’ve decided to put down our roots.”
View this post on Instagram
@bludornhtx At every point in my career to date I've thought about the day I would open the doors to a restaurant of my own. I worked under incredible chefs, learned from mentors, and took it all in, so when the time came for me to open on my own I'd be prepared. Now that day is approaching, and I - nor anyone in the industry - could have been prepared for the current circumstances. This global pandemic has single handedly dealt our industry the biggest blow ever imagined... yet through the crisis, chefs have shown resilience, and from all of them, I draw incredible inspiration. Today we officially announce our forthcoming restaurant, Bludorn. While, admittedly, I feel angst about the climate we are opening in, one thing remains unchanged: our goal is the same today as it was the day we started dreaming it up - to create a restaurant that enriches the Houston community, and that brings people joy through hospitality. I am grateful to have the opportunity to keep our industry thriving, and to be doing it in Houston where my wife Victoria is from and we've decided to put down our roots. I know this industry will be stronger on the other side. See you there, in a few months, at Bludorn.
While Bludorn does not have any H-Town roots, his wife Victoria is the daughter of Chris Pappas, the co-owner of Pappas’s Restaurants, and is also a successful restaurateur herself.
Details on menu items have not been released yet, but Bludorn says diners should expect a “polished and charismatic, but not too fussy” experience, according to his restaurant website.
The news of his Houston arrival came last year after Bludorn announced on his Instagram he would leave his Executive Chef position at Cafe Boulud in New York City.
Bludorn’s is expected to open later this summer. Follow the restaurant’s new Instagram page for updates.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.