TV chef Aaron Bludorn secures a spot for his new Fourth Ward restaurant opening this summer

HOUSTON – Chef Aaron Bludorn will depart his New York City home to plant his restaurant roots at Houston’s Fourth Ward, soon.

The TV chef who starred in Netflix’s culinary competition “The Final Table” secured a place for his brand new restaurant Bludorn’s, located on 807 Taft in the Montrose area, Eater Houston reported.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to keep our industry thriving,” he wrote on Instagram, “and to be doing it in Houston where my wife Victoria is from and we’ve decided to put down our roots.”

While Bludorn does not have any H-Town roots, his wife Victoria is the daughter of Chris Pappas, the co-owner of Pappas’s Restaurants, and is also a successful restaurateur herself.

Details on menu items have not been released yet, but Bludorn says diners should expect a “polished and charismatic, but not too fussy” experience, according to his restaurant website.

The news of his Houston arrival came last year after Bludorn announced on his Instagram he would leave his Executive Chef position at Cafe Boulud in New York City.

Bludorn’s is expected to open later this summer. Follow the restaurant’s new Instagram page for updates.