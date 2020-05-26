This Texas reality TV star’s pink decorated home on the market for $5.1 million

Does the room in the image above look familiar to you? If you’re a fan of the reality TV show “Real Housewives of Dallas” then you most definitely know who it belongs to.

And if you’ve ever dreamed of owning that exact room we have great news for you: Socialite Kameron Westcott’s Highland Park home just landed on the market for $5,125,000.

The 7,409-square-foot Mediterranean-style estate features lots of pink decorations throughout, five bedrooms, six full baths, two half baths and a three-car garage.

Take the elevator down to the subterranean floor to access the entertainment area that comes with a kitchenette and wet bar, a wine-tasting room, a playroom and a home theatre, according to Culture Map Dallas.

On the outside, you’ll find a kitchen, a dining area and a living area with a fireplace, a lagoon-style pool, a spa, and a kids’ playhouse.

Here’s a look at the description from the official listing posted on HAR.com:

“Rare blend of estate living, lock and leave, and a warm and inviting entertainment space come together in this George Lewis masterpiece. Three car garage, wine cellar, home theater, study with secret room, and installed elevator barely scratch the surface of what this house has to offer. Pictures don’t do justice to how you feel in this space! Built for maximum life stage flexibility and well thought out, no expense or detail was spared for this ultimate custom home in Highland Park Independent School District in Armstrong Elementary. Fully retractable wall of windows in the family room walks out to an outdoor kitchen, fireplace, pool and spa with invisible screens for bringing the outdoors in.”

Scroll below to take a virtual tour of this three-story posh residence located at 3600 Dartmouth Avenue. For more details, click here.

