Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Houston if you're on a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4000 Essex Lane (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)

Listed at $1,290/month, this 927-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4000 Essex Lane.

The apartment offers stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include garage parking, on-site laundry and a gym. Pet owners, rejoice: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

2344 Sage Road (Greater Uptown)

Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2344 Sage Road. It's listed for $1,305/month.

In the apartment, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building boasts garage parking. Pet owners, you're in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

9449 Briar Forest (Mid West)

Then, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 9449 Briar Forest that's also going for $1,305/month.

Look for in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the unit. Building amenities feature a gym, secured entry and garage parking. The rental is cat-friendly. Look for a $45 application fee, $200 administrative fee and a $250 deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2410 Smith St. (Midtown)

Finally, check out this 717-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2410 Smith St. It's listed for $1,306/month.

The unit listing promises a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building boasts garage parking. The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

