4 top spots for seafood in Houston

Looking to sample the best seafood around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood sources in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Peli Peli

Photo: Peli Peli/Yelp

First on the list is Peli Peli. Located at 5085 Westheimer Road, Suite B2515, in Greater Uptown, the steakhouse and New American spot, which offers seafood and more, is the most popular seafood spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,700 reviews on Yelp.

2. Steak 48

Photo: steak 48/Yelp

Next up is Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area's Steak 48, situated at 4444 Westheimer Road, Suite A-100. With 4.5 stars out of 1,1 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and bar, which offers seafood and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Masraff's

Photo: long t./Yelp

Greater Uptown's Masraff's, located at 1753 Post Oak Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American spot, which offers seafood and more, 4.5 stars out of 878 reviews.

4. State of Grace

Photo: victoria m./Yelp

State of Grace, a Southern and New American spot that offers seafood and more in Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 676 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3258 Westheimer Road to see for yourself.

