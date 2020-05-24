SUPPORT LOCAL: How you can help these 5 long-running Galveston organizations that are trying to improve their community
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring long-running Galveston institutions:
Galveston Island Humane Society
Since 1981, GIHS has been dedicated to promoting animal welfare and protecting unwanted and homeless animals in the island.
How you can support: You can support this institution by donating pet food, making a monetary contribution, adopting or fostering a pet.
Address: 6814 Broadway Street
Phone: (409) 740-1919
Galveston Bay Foundation
Since 1987, the Galveston Bay Foundation has worked to preserve and enhance Galveston Bay through education, habitat restoration, water protection, land conservation, and advocacy.
How you can support: Take action by reporting pollution, oil spills and injured wildlife or donating to help continue their efforts.
Address: 1725 Highway 146
Phone: (281) 332-3381
Galveston Railroad Museum
Since 1983, the Galveston Railroad Museum has been dedicated to the restoration, observation and re-use of its historic facilities and equipment for the development of educational and interactive programs.
How you can support: You can help this organization by purchasing tickets to visit the museum, becoming a member or donating.
Address: 2602 Santa Fe Place
Phone: (409) 765-5700
View this post on Instagram
How could we resist posting about the Warbonnets? The Museum has two 1953 EMD F7As. They are numbered #315 and #316 after Santa Fe’s Texas Chief passenger train, which ran out of Galveston’s depot between 1948 and 1967. The Museum’s F units never ran for Santa Fe, they were first built for Southern Pacific and the Texas and New Orleans railroad, then moved together to the Northeast to run for the Port Authority of Allegheny and the Connecticut Department of Transportation. When they came to the Museum in 2012, we received special permission from BNSF to paint them in the iconic Warbonnet paint scheme to commemorate the Texas Chief. The locomotives still run, and they are the Museum’s primary means to pull excursion trains.
Galveston Arts Center
Since 1986, the Galveston Arts Center has been dedicated to promoting contemporary visual arts through exhibitions and educational programming.
How you can support: You can help this organization by donating art supplies, tools and frame supplies in person or through its Amazon wishlist, making a monetary contribution or becoming a member.
Address: 2127 Strand
Phone: (409) 763-2403
View this post on Instagram
It is with utmost caution that GAC has decided to open on May 26. Below are some of the procedures we will maintain for the safety of our staff, members, and visitors upon reopening. 1. In order to comply with social distancing guidelines, GAC will operate at 25% capacity. Our volunteers and visitors service team will ensure building visitation remains below that threshold. 2. Our staff and volunteers will wear face masks around visitors and each other and maintain safe social distancing at all times. 3. We are also highly recommending the use of face masks for all visitors. 4. We will monitor and remind all visitors to practice safe social distancing while in the gallery. 5. In addition to a regular cleaning schedule, GAC staff will sanitize daily and high use areas several time daily. 6. All employees are required to take their temperature before coming to work. Anyone with a temperature of 100 or higher, or exhibiting any symptoms related to COVID-19 will be required to stay home. Upon entering the building, employees must wash or sanitize their hands. We hope all visitors will operate with caution and common sense when it comes to keeping themselves, their families, and those around them happy and healthy.
Galveston Historical Foundation
Since 1954, GHF has been devoted to historic preservation and history in Galveston County through community redevelopment, historic preservation advocacy, maritime preservation, coastal resiliency and stewardship of historic properties.
How you can support: You can help this institution by online shopping, becoming a member, or donating.
Address: 2228 Broadway Street
Phone: (409) 765-7834
View this post on Instagram
From Tall Ships to island landmarks, #galvestonhistory is open through Monday for safe, physically distanced, historic experiences. Visit galvestonhistory.org for advance tickets, hours, and pricing! . #lovegalveston #galveston #galvestonisland #1892bishopspalace #bishopspalace #1877elissa #tallshipelissa #elissa #harbortours #dolphintours #1900storm #thegreatstorm #historic #preservation #historical #historicpreservation #history
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.