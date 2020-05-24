SUPPORT LOCAL: How you can help these 5 long-running Galveston organizations that are trying to improve their community

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring long-running Galveston institutions:

Since 1981, GIHS has been dedicated to promoting animal welfare and protecting unwanted and homeless animals in the island.

How you can support: You can support this institution by donating pet food, making a monetary contribution, adopting or fostering a pet.

Address: 6814 Broadway Street

Phone: (409) 740-1919

Since 1987, the Galveston Bay Foundation has worked to preserve and enhance Galveston Bay through education, habitat restoration, water protection, land conservation, and advocacy.

How you can support: Take action by reporting pollution, oil spills and injured wildlife or donating to help continue their efforts.

Address: 1725 Highway 146

Phone: (281) 332-3381

Since 1983, the Galveston Railroad Museum has been dedicated to the restoration, observation and re-use of its historic facilities and equipment for the development of educational and interactive programs.

How you can support: You can help this organization by purchasing tickets to visit the museum, becoming a member or donating.

Address: 2602 Santa Fe Place

Phone: (409) 765-5700

Since 1986, the Galveston Arts Center has been dedicated to promoting contemporary visual arts through exhibitions and educational programming.

How you can support: You can help this organization by donating art supplies, tools and frame supplies in person or through its Amazon wishlist, making a monetary contribution or becoming a member.

Address: 2127 Strand

Phone: (409) 763-2403

Since 1954, GHF has been devoted to historic preservation and history in Galveston County through community redevelopment, historic preservation advocacy, maritime preservation, coastal resiliency and stewardship of historic properties.

How you can support: You can help this institution by online shopping, becoming a member, or donating.

Address: 2228 Broadway Street

Phone: (409) 765-7834