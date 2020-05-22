WATCH: Nelson, Houston Zoo’s newest baby elephant made an appearance on NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition

HOUSTON – Houston Zoo’s newest baby elephant was featured in a recent segment on the Kids’ Edition of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

Holt spoke with the zoo’s large mammal curator Daryl Hoffman to introduce the baby elephant and his mother, Shanti.

“He had a rough start early on [during his birth], but the whole team put him back together and he’s doing fantastic,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said Shanti isn't protective with her new calf, as she had given birth to six others previously. She is comfortable with zoo officials being around Nelson.

Hoffman said Shanti isn’t protective with her new calf, as she had given birth to six others previously. She is comfortable with zoo officials being around Nelson.

“Every baby is still exciting,” he said, when asked what the atmosphere is like when a baby elephant is on the way, “you’ll never know what is going to happen. Our team prepares for the worst but hopes for the best.”

The new addition adds the elephant count to 11 for the Houston Zoo, Holt stated.

