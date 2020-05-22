These restaurants have the nicest, hardest-working waitstaff, according to Houstonians

HOUSTON – Waitstaff works tirelessly to make your dining experiences a memorable one.

We asked our KPRC 2 followers on Facebook and Instagram pages to give a special shout-out to the restaurant with the best serving staff. Here’s what they said:

• KPRC 2 Instagram follower @litos07 gave a shout out to Nacho Nachos in Pearland. “Their staff has a perfect mix of fast, kind and accommodating - the owner there is the reason some of today’s youth will grow up understanding the importance of being an effective communicator and representing yourself as a personable person.”

• @Wongag55 says 'Tito’ from El Tiempo Cantina on Washington Avenue is “an awesome waiter, if not, the BEST!”

• 'Xavier’ from Yia Yia Mary’s in the Galleria area gets a shout out as well from Ally Sellers, one of our Facebook followers. “[Xavier] is particularly awesome! Great service, friendly and funny!”

• Ashley Mae says Barcena’s Mexican Grill down in La Marque enjoys the great atmosphere their staff strives to give. “Best staff, and great food!”

• Valerie Garcia Moderski is showing love to Hacienda Real Mexican Grill & Cantina in Fulshear. “Rigo and his staff are top notch!”

Other followers gave KPRC 2 a handful of restaurants that have some of the best waitstaff. Those include the following: