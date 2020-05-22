Galveston waterfront home offers resort-style living, amenities galore for $1.5 million

Dream of owning a waterfront home that offers resort-style living and amenities galore? Then be sure to take a look at the property located at 3306 Lanyard Place in Galveston on sale for $1,500,000.

The 3-story abode, built in 2004, reps 3,884-square-feet, five oversized bedrooms that offer sweeping water views and easy bathroom access, a gourmet kitchen, multiple living spaces and decks, and an elevator that travels to all three levels on a 9030-square-foot lot in Laffite Cove, a premier West End subdivision.

On the outside, amenities include a lagoon-style pool with a private poolside bar, a spa and outdoor dining areas surrounded by lush tropical gardens, a boathouse that sports a boat lift and a side lift for a skiff or jet skis, and a fish cleaning station.

The home also offers easy access to West Bay and Lafitte’s Cove Nature Reserve which is just a short walk away.

Scroll below for a virtual tour and more details on this Galveston beach house. For more information on the listing, click here.

3306 Lanyard Place. "Awe-inspiring views from the minute we enter the home. Gorgeous engineered wood floors are found throughout the common areas." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "The first-floor living area offers water views as your backdrop." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "Archways offer natural dividers between the living - dining - kitchen and entryway. Note the beamed ceilings with crown molding accents." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "Adjacent to the living area is a ship-lap wrapped dining area." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "A formal dining room with beautiful ship-lap, a glistening chandelier overhead and engineer wood floors underfoot." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "The elevator found next to the dining area travels to all 3 levels." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "Set in the heart of the home is the gourmet kitchen, ready to cater for friends and family. The double doors lead to the deck of the home. Your beverage cabinet includes a beverage cooler." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "The second Island offers a gas cooktop and prep sink." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "A suite of stainless appliances include double wall ovens, gas cook-top, French Door refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher and microwave." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "A sunny sitting room is perfectly located next to the kitchen." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "Out on the 1st level deck we note the two half-moon granite bars." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "The catwalk takes us to the deck over the boathouse." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "Partially covered, you can choose to relax in the sun or enjoy the shade of the gazebo." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "1/2 bathroom found off dining - kitchen area." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "Adjacent to the dining and kitchen is the spacious utility room." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "Guaranteeing pure opulence, the master suite enjoys the best views as well as access out to a balcony." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "A luxe en-suite with a free-standing bath, a walk-in shower, dual vanities and stylish tiling." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "Herringbone pattern tiled walls accent your spa-like bathroom." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "Second level living area with built-in entertainment center and water views." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "Covered deck off the 2nd-floor living area." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "Southwest bedroom, freshly painted, offers water views." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "This room offers an en-suite bathroom." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "The Southeast bedroom also offers an en-suite bathroom." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "Northwest bedroom also offers water views." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "Hall bathroom with private access from the Northwest bedroom." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "Fifth bedroom currently used as a home office." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "Outside, the landscaping has been inspired by resort-style living with a lagoon pool and spa surrounded by lush tropical gardens." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "You can relax in the shade of the covered lounge or sip a cocktail served from your private poolside bar." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "Covered area for outdoor dining, gathering and golf cart storage. A full garage with workshop is found on the opposite side." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "Game tables and bike storage." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "Outdoor dining areas are also offered with water views." (HAR)

3306 Lanyard Place. "Your boathouse offers a boat lift and a side lift for a skiff or jet skis. Note the fish cleaning station." (HAR)