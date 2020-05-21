The top 10 most wish-listed homes on Airbnb during the coronavirus

Travel might be restricted amid the pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped us from fantasizing about (and Googling) the incredible adventures we long to take.

Here are the top 10 most wish listed Airbnbs since March:

Villa with a view (Airbnb)

Capacity: 2 bedrooms, 4 beds, 3 bathrooms, 8 guests

Price per night: $99

Best feature: Jaw-dropping views, private infinity pool

Location: Singaraja, Bali, Indonesia

The listing: "Villa Sanglung, which is surrounded by nature with stunning, uninterrupted ocean views is the perfect place to relax and enjoy cooling breezes from its elevated position. This is Bali from 25 years ago. The villa has 2 large bedrooms both with en-suite bathrooms and the master en-suite includes a bathtub. An open concept living area including kitchen and third fully equipped bathroom, leads out to an open air living / dining area and terrace. Upstairs there is a lovely open plan very versatile living space with timber floors, and more incredible views. An infinity pool completes the outdoor space where you can relax whilst enjoying the full view toward Singaraja the sea and beyond. The villa sleeps up to 8 guests and provides staff and night security. The villa has been designed for those who want to relax and enjoy the peace and quite of Bali from 25 years ago with the convenience of being located not far from the beach and Singaraja.”

Exceptional property private beach - rare (Airbnb)

Capacity: 4 bedrooms, 5 beds, 2.5 bathrooms, 8 guests

Price per night: $52

Best feature: Panoramic sea view

Location: Governador Celso Ramos, Santa Catarina, Brazil

The listing: "The house has a panoramic sea view and a view and direct access to the main beach of the property. Access to the garden and the sea are immediate. The house is comfortable, modern, bright and has a large terrace with panoramic sea views and directly on the beach and rocks. It was designed in tropical timber by an architect from Porto Alegre, mixing glass and wood, with panoramic sea views (including from the rooms), with modern bathrooms and a fully equipped kitchen.This house was built directly on the beach. It has a large living room, large dining room. It is elegant and composed mainly of large windows for panoramic views of the sea, the garden and the beach. It is integrated in nature and has a warm atmosphere and gorgeous views and immediate access to the sea.”

Hector Cave House (Airbnb)

Capacity: 1 bedrooms, 2 beds, 2 bathrooms, 5 guests

Price per night: $656

Best feature: Unbelievable interiors, ocean views

Location: Santorini, Central Greece, Greece

The listing: "The Hector Cave House, carved into the unique caldera cliff for more than 250 years, was originally used as a wine cellar (“the canava”). The traditional “canava” became a family owned summer house, which then opened its doors to share its unique character to travelers from around the world.”

Eco Bamboo Home (Airbnb)

Capacity: 1 bedrooms, 1 beds, 1.5 bathrooms, 2 guests

Price per night: $159

Best feature: Beautiful riverside views, Insta-worthy bamboo home

Location: Selat, Bali, Indonesia

The listing: "Hideout is a unique eco stay hidden in mountains of Gunung Agung volcano - far from the city life it acts as the perfect hideaway for all adventurous travellers All-bamboo house is surrounded by nature, situated at beautiful riverside among rice fields. ”

Underground Hygge (Airbnb)

Capacity: 1 bedrooms, 1 beds, 1 bathrooms, 2 guests

Price per night: $400

Best feature: Mountainside views, Insta-worthy bamboo home

Location: Orondo , Washington, United States

The listing: "This inspired dwelling nestled right into the breathtaking Columbia River Gorge mountainside. Reverently framed by the iconic round doorway, the wondrous views will entrance your imagination and inspire an unforgettable journey. Every nook of this little habitation will warm your sole, every cranny will charm your expedition of repose. Up the pathway, tucked into the earth, an unbelievable adventure awaits!”

Balian Treehouse (Airbnb)

Price per night: $400

Best feature: Beautiful garden, ocean views

Location: Balian Beach, Bali, Selemadeg Barat, Indonesia

The listing: "The Balian treehouse is only a 3 minute walk away from the beach. From the veranda you can watch the sunrise in the morning, and enjoy the view of our beautiful garden with pool. ”

Pool house overlooking LA (Airbnb)

Capacity: 1 bedrooms, 2 beds, 1.5 bathrooms, 3 guests

Price per night: $175

Best feature: Pool, Views of Los Angeles

Location: Mount Washington, Los Angeles, California

The listing: "Private location with breathtaking views and access to pool and spa with free gated parking! Centrally located in LA, close to Downtown LA, Hollywood and our neighboring cities of Glendale and Pasadena. ”

Architectural house in north Iceland (Airbnb)

Capacity: 2 bedrooms, 3 beds, 1 bathrooms, 4 guests

Price per night: $154

Best feature: Mountain views

Location: Akureyri, Northeast, Iceland

The listing: "This is one of the apartments in Villa Lola, located in Vaðlaheiði near Akureyri, the capital of north Iceland. The villa is located in the exclusive residence area of Akureyri. This location offers you a quiet atmosphere and a touch of the nature. You will have a view over the bay and Akureyri . In the winter time you can enjoy the aurora borealis and in the summer time the midnight sun.”

Unique Architecture Cave House (Airbnb)

Capacity: 2 bedrooms, 2 beds, 1 bathrooms, 4 guests

Price per night: $568

Best feature: Cliff side home, ocean views

Location: Oia, South Aegean, Greece

The listing: "This spacious, unparalleled cave house, hanging on the cliffs of the caldera in the center of Oia, is part of a traditional complex of cave houses, owned & renovated by a family of architects.”

Private home in Morocco (Airbnb)

Capacity: 3 bedrooms, 7 beds, 3 bathrooms, 7 guests

Price per night: $568

Best feature: Spacious quarters

Location: Marrakesh, Marrakech-Tensift-El Haouz, Morocco

The listing: "It is a charming renovated riad at Dar el Bacha area, in one the most pleasant and safe areas to live in. ”

