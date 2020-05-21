The top 10 most wish-listed homes on Airbnb during the coronavirus
Travel might be restricted amid the pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped us from fantasizing about (and Googling) the incredible adventures we long to take.
Here are the top 10 most wish listed Airbnbs since March:
Villa with a view
Capacity: 2 bedrooms, 4 beds, 3 bathrooms, 8 guests
Price per night: $99
Best feature: Jaw-dropping views, private infinity pool
Location: Singaraja, Bali, Indonesia
The listing: "Villa Sanglung, which is surrounded by nature with stunning, uninterrupted ocean views is the perfect place to relax and enjoy cooling breezes from its elevated position. This is Bali from 25 years ago. The villa has 2 large bedrooms both with en-suite bathrooms and the master en-suite includes a bathtub. An open concept living area including kitchen and third fully equipped bathroom, leads out to an open air living / dining area and terrace. Upstairs there is a lovely open plan very versatile living space with timber floors, and more incredible views. An infinity pool completes the outdoor space where you can relax whilst enjoying the full view toward Singaraja the sea and beyond. The villa sleeps up to 8 guests and provides staff and night security. The villa has been designed for those who want to relax and enjoy the peace and quite of Bali from 25 years ago with the convenience of being located not far from the beach and Singaraja.”
Beachfront home
Capacity: 4 bedrooms, 5 beds, 2.5 bathrooms, 8 guests
Price per night: $52
Best feature: Panoramic sea view
Location: Governador Celso Ramos, Santa Catarina, Brazil
The listing: "The house has a panoramic sea view and a view and direct access to the main beach of the property. Access to the garden and the sea are immediate. The house is comfortable, modern, bright and has a large terrace with panoramic sea views and directly on the beach and rocks. It was designed in tropical timber by an architect from Porto Alegre, mixing glass and wood, with panoramic sea views (including from the rooms), with modern bathrooms and a fully equipped kitchen.This house was built directly on the beach. It has a large living room, large dining room. It is elegant and composed mainly of large windows for panoramic views of the sea, the garden and the beach. It is integrated in nature and has a warm atmosphere and gorgeous views and immediate access to the sea.”
Hector Cave House
Capacity: 1 bedrooms, 2 beds, 2 bathrooms, 5 guests
Price per night: $656
Best feature: Unbelievable interiors, ocean views
Location: Santorini, Central Greece, Greece
The listing: "The Hector Cave House, carved into the unique caldera cliff for more than 250 years, was originally used as a wine cellar (“the canava”). The traditional “canava” became a family owned summer house, which then opened its doors to share its unique character to travelers from around the world.”
Eco Bamboo Home
Capacity: 1 bedrooms, 1 beds, 1.5 bathrooms, 2 guests
Price per night: $159
Best feature: Beautiful riverside views, Insta-worthy bamboo home
Location: Selat, Bali, Indonesia
The listing: "Hideout is a unique eco stay hidden in mountains of Gunung Agung volcano - far from the city life it acts as the perfect hideaway for all adventurous travellers All-bamboo house is surrounded by nature, situated at beautiful riverside among rice fields. ”
Underground Hygge
Capacity: 1 bedrooms, 1 beds, 1 bathrooms, 2 guests
Price per night: $400
Best feature: Mountainside views, Insta-worthy bamboo home
Location: Orondo , Washington, United States
The listing: "This inspired dwelling nestled right into the breathtaking Columbia River Gorge mountainside. Reverently framed by the iconic round doorway, the wondrous views will entrance your imagination and inspire an unforgettable journey. Every nook of this little habitation will warm your sole, every cranny will charm your expedition of repose. Up the pathway, tucked into the earth, an unbelievable adventure awaits!”
Balian Treehouse
Capacity: 1 bedrooms, 1 beds, 1.5 bathrooms, 2 guests
Price per night: $400
Best feature: Beautiful garden, ocean views
Location: Balian Beach, Bali, Selemadeg Barat, Indonesia
The listing: "The Balian treehouse is only a 3 minute walk away from the beach. From the veranda you can watch the sunrise in the morning, and enjoy the view of our beautiful garden with pool. ”
Pool house overlooking LA
Capacity: 1 bedrooms, 2 beds, 1.5 bathrooms, 3 guests
Price per night: $175
Best feature: Pool, Views of Los Angeles
Location: Mount Washington, Los Angeles, California
The listing: "Private location with breathtaking views and access to pool and spa with free gated parking! Centrally located in LA, close to Downtown LA, Hollywood and our neighboring cities of Glendale and Pasadena. ”
Architectural house in north Iceland
Capacity: 2 bedrooms, 3 beds, 1 bathrooms, 4 guests
Price per night: $154
Best feature: Mountain views
Location: Akureyri, Northeast, Iceland
The listing: "This is one of the apartments in Villa Lola, located in Vaðlaheiði near Akureyri, the capital of north Iceland. The villa is located in the exclusive residence area of Akureyri. This location offers you a quiet atmosphere and a touch of the nature. You will have a view over the bay and Akureyri . In the winter time you can enjoy the aurora borealis and in the summer time the midnight sun.”
Unique Architecture Cave House
Capacity: 2 bedrooms, 2 beds, 1 bathrooms, 4 guests
Price per night: $568
Best feature: Cliff side home, ocean views
Location: Oia, South Aegean, Greece
The listing: "This spacious, unparalleled cave house, hanging on the cliffs of the caldera in the center of Oia, is part of a traditional complex of cave houses, owned & renovated by a family of architects.”
Private home in Morocco
Capacity: 3 bedrooms, 7 beds, 3 bathrooms, 7 guests
Price per night: $568
Best feature: Spacious quarters
Location: Marrakesh, Marrakech-Tensift-El Haouz, Morocco
The listing: "It is a charming renovated riad at Dar el Bacha area, in one the most pleasant and safe areas to live in. ”
