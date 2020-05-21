Beautiful rustic Texas lodge offers total privacy for $7.5 million

On the hunt for a rustic Texas retreat that offers total privacy and incredible Hill Country views? If so, be sure to check out this sprawling Austin estate on sale for $7,499,900.

The gated rustic retreat, located at 17301 Flint Rock Road, boasts a beautiful Colorado-style mountain lodge with 2,500-square-feet of serene outdoor living areas, a 2-bed, 2-bath guest cottage and 85 acres of isolation.

The two-story main home, which sits on one of the highest hills in the area, features six bedrooms, eight full baths and two half baths.

The official listing says the residence is not in city limits so there’s no restrictions. For more information on this home, click here.

17301 Flint Rock Road (HAR)

