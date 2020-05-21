Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

872 Bettina Court (Memorial)

Listed at $1,202/month, this 880-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 872 Bettina Court.

In the unit, you can anticipate carpeted floors, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. Pet owners, rejoice: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2920 Shadowbriar Drive (Eldridge / West Oaks)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 2920 Shadowbriar Drive. It's listed for $1,203/month for its 1,175 square feet.

The building has garage parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, expect to see hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, you're in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $200 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2828 Dunvale Road (Mid West)

Next, here's a 676-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2828 Dunvale Road that's going for $1,205/month.

The unit includes granite countertops, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2416 Yorktown St. (Greater Uptown)

Finally, check out this 680-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2416 Yorktown St. It's also listed for $1,205/month.

The building has garage parking. In the apartment, you'll see a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

