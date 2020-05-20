Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $2,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $2,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3031 Summer St. (Memorial Park)

Listed at $2,201/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3031 Summer St.

The unit has a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

4315 Dunlavy St. (Neartown)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 4315 Dunlavy St. It's also listed for $2,201/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

1911 Holcombe Blvd. (Medical Center Area)

Here's a 737-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1911 Holcombe Blvd. that's going for $2,205/month.

In the apartment, expect to find a balcony and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $700 pet deposit.

1200 N. Dairy Ashford Road (Memorial)

Next, check out this 1,213-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 1200 N. Dairy Ashford Road. It's listed for $2,211/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym, a swimming pool and secured entry. The unit also includes hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

3550 Main St. (Midtown)

Located at 3550 Main St., here's an 800-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's listed for $2,215/month.

Look for a dishwasher and a balcony in the furnished unit. The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and a gym. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

