Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $900 get you?

6505 Westheimer Road (Mid West)

Here's a 706-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 6505 Westheimer Road that's going for $798/month.

You can expect to see a dishwasher and a balcony in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

9801 Meadowglen Lane (Westchase)

Next, listed at $802/month, this 758-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9801 Meadowglen Lane.

The apartment has hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

2503 Panagard Drive (Eldridge / West Oaks)

Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2503 Panagard Drive. It's listed for $805/month.

Amenities offered in the building include additional storage space, on-site laundry and outdoor space. The unit also includes a walk-in closet and a balcony. This property is cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

7324 Skillman St. (Brays Oaks)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot located at 7324 Skillman St. It's also listed for $847/month for its 608 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the residence, expect to find a walk-in closet, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

