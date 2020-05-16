5 Texas rosés to try this summer

From frosé to brosé to “rosé all day,” pink wine has moved from fad to favorite among summertime libations. It’s only right—given the light, refreshing wine pairs perfectly with Texas heat—that our state’s vintners are producing rosés that any oenophile would be proud to pour.

Shelly Wilfong, a Dallas-based wine educator and host of the forthcoming podcast This Is Texas Wine, says the state’s wineries are crafting well-regarded, award-winning products that deserve attention. “Texas wines have gotten remarkably better in the past 10 years,” she notes. “So it’s a good time to take a look if you haven’t thought about them in a while.” She credits a better understanding of winemaking (such as not overusing oak and being careful with added acidity) and farming techniques (like when to pick grapes to get the best flavor) for the improvement.

If you haven’t given rosé a chance, spring and summer months are the perfect time to try a chilled glass. In addition to quenching thirst, “rosé has nice acidity and refreshes your palate between bites, which makes it food friendly,” Wilfong explains.

Though most Texas grapes are grown in the High Plains near Lubbock, there are nearly 500 wineries scattered around the state producing all manner of pink wine. “Texas as a whole is known for rosé,” Wilfong says. “Whether you prefer dry, sweet, or full-bodied, there is something for everyone.” Here, Wilfong recommends five rosés that span the wide variety Texas winemakers have to offer.

2019 Dandy Rosé

Produced by Austin-based winemaker Rae Wilson, this lovely, light-bodied, dry French Provençal-style wine is made primarily from grapes grown in the Texas High Plains. Purchase online or at one of many retailers around the state.

2019 Lewis Wines Round Mountain Rosé

This new wine is unique because it’s made entirely from grapes grown in the Texas Hill Country. The tempranillo, touriga nacional, and tannat blend can be purchased online.

2019 Pedernales Cellars Over the Moon Rosé

Lighter bodied than the 2018 vintage thanks to a cooler growing season, this light, crisp Provençal-style wine blends grapes grown in the Hill Country and High Plains. It can be ordered online for shipping or pickup at the Stonewall tasting room.

2019 Brennan Vineyards Mourvedre Dry Rosé

This dependable rosé is made from grapes grown near Comanche, an area that does not fall within a particular viticultural area. Pale and lovely to look at, this wine can be ordered online for shipping.

2019 William Chris Sangiovese Rosé Alta Loma

This full-bodied rosé made solely from sangiovese grapes grown in the Texas High Plains can be purchased online or directly from the wine shop in Hye or at one of numerous retailers.

