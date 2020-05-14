Support Local: Here are 5 women-owned businesses in the Katy area you should get to know

KATY, Tx – As the state re-opens, there are opportunities in suburbs around Houston to support specific niches and businesses. If you are interested in promoting women-only businesses, there are a handful in Katy you may want to consider.

Texas ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for the most women entrepreneurs, according to the Greater Houston Partnership, where 25 percent of the businesses in the Houston-area are owned by women.

If you are in the Katy area, take a peek at these women-owned businesses below:

Designer Diva Resale

Address: 11324 Westheimer, West Houston

Website: designerdivallc.com

Designer Diva Resale is a large boutique that sells clothing for women of all sizes and specializes in customized bridal, fur, and lingerie items.

Beautiful jewelry for $2 Outside in front of Designer Diva Resale 11324 Westheimer Rd 77043 713-416-4973. Text only please Posted by Designer Diva Resale on Thursday, May 14, 2020

J. Austin Beauty Bar

Website: jaustinbeautybar.com

J. Austin Beauty Bar is a small Katy beauty salon that has made an impact on women’s beauty. Clients are encouraged to make an appointment on their website.

This Valentines Day, the message of #spreadlove has been on my mind. Specifically - how we can contribute to this and... Posted by J. Austin Beauty Bar on Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Casa Vilora Interiors

Address: 6193 Highway 90 Ste. 207, Katy

Website: veronicasolomon.com

Interior Designer Veronica Solomon landed in Katy to set up her design studio that shows luxury and comfort.

Recruiting Source International

Address: 21414 Julie Marie Ln., Katy

Website: recruiting-source.com

A women-owned business that strives to help professionals land their dream job, Recruiting Source International says they “specialize in the right fit placements."

Recruiting Source International is excited to attend the Minority Business Development Agency’s Advanced Manufacturing Summit. Posted by Recruiting Source International on Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Houston Graphic Signs

Address: 1304 Langham Creek Drive Ste. 226, West Houston

Website: houstongraphicsigns.com

This women-owned graphics shop is located west of Katy and nearby Houston’s Energy Corridor. Houston Graphic Signs remained open to support small businesses in signage, menus and advertising.