Support Local: Here are 5 women-owned businesses in the Katy area you should get to know
KATY, Tx – As the state re-opens, there are opportunities in suburbs around Houston to support specific niches and businesses. If you are interested in promoting women-only businesses, there are a handful in Katy you may want to consider.
Texas ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for the most women entrepreneurs, according to the Greater Houston Partnership, where 25 percent of the businesses in the Houston-area are owned by women.
If you are in the Katy area, take a peek at these women-owned businesses below:
Designer Diva Resale
Address: 11324 Westheimer, West Houston
Website: designerdivallc.com
Designer Diva Resale is a large boutique that sells clothing for women of all sizes and specializes in customized bridal, fur, and lingerie items.
Beautiful jewelry for $2 Outside in front of Designer Diva Resale 11324 Westheimer Rd 77043 713-416-4973. Text only pleasePosted by Designer Diva Resale on Thursday, May 14, 2020
J. Austin Beauty Bar
Website: jaustinbeautybar.com
J. Austin Beauty Bar is a small Katy beauty salon that has made an impact on women’s beauty. Clients are encouraged to make an appointment on their website.
This Valentines Day, the message of #spreadlove has been on my mind. Specifically - how we can contribute to this and...Posted by J. Austin Beauty Bar on Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Casa Vilora Interiors
Address: 6193 Highway 90 Ste. 207, Katy
Website: veronicasolomon.com
Interior Designer Veronica Solomon landed in Katy to set up her design studio that shows luxury and comfort.
View this post on Instagram
A very rare sighting! Photos of all three of us. Haha. I love these two. My biggest joy, my most amazing blessings, my greatest accomplishments. @cocomorrisxo @joshuasolomonphotography #casavilorainteriors #mothersday #mothersday2020 #katyinteriordesigner #houstoninteriordesigner
Recruiting Source International
Address: 21414 Julie Marie Ln., Katy
Website: recruiting-source.com
A women-owned business that strives to help professionals land their dream job, Recruiting Source International says they “specialize in the right fit placements."
Recruiting Source International is excited to attend the Minority Business Development Agency’s Advanced Manufacturing Summit.Posted by Recruiting Source International on Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Houston Graphic Signs
Address: 1304 Langham Creek Drive Ste. 226, West Houston
Website: houstongraphicsigns.com
This women-owned graphics shop is located west of Katy and nearby Houston’s Energy Corridor. Houston Graphic Signs remained open to support small businesses in signage, menus and advertising.
Let us help you RE-OPEN! Need yard signs, single or double sided? Banners to Welcome Back, Dine In, To Go,Take Out &...Posted by Houston Graphic Signs on Wednesday, April 29, 2020
