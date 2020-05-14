PHOTOS: These mesmerizing sunsets are another reminder why we love Texas so much

Sunsets in Texas are just on another level of beauty and those who live here will remind their followers online of it with a snapshot at any given chance.

According to science, pastel-colored sunsets are the result of more water vapor in the air while drier air will produce more vivid sunsets over an environment.

Statewide, the climate is generally drier and while Texans may complain during the hot summer months, it’s worth every alluring sunset.

Take a look at some of Texans’ most mesmerizing sunset pictures:

Chase the Texas Sunset pic.twitter.com/vM9POoIaXP — Elvis Alvarez 🇸🇻 (@ealva95) May 13, 2020

It’s been very cloudy this week but once there’s a clear day I will post a beautiful photo of downtown Houston at sunset. 🌅 Houston has some great sunsets.



Where’s the most amazing sunset in Brazil? pic.twitter.com/Gl33cVhcv4 — Shannon Sims (@shannongsims) March 11, 2020