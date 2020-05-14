85ºF

PHOTOS: These mesmerizing sunsets are another reminder why we love Texas so much

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Stunning sunsets and sunrises seen in the Houston area in early 2019.
Stunning sunsets and sunrises seen in the Houston area in early 2019. (KPRC/Viewer-submitted photo)

Sunsets in Texas are just on another level of beauty and those who live here will remind their followers online of it with a snapshot at any given chance.

According to science, pastel-colored sunsets are the result of more water vapor in the air while drier air will produce more vivid sunsets over an environment.

Statewide, the climate is generally drier and while Texans may complain during the hot summer months, it’s worth every alluring sunset.

Take a look at some of Texans’ most mesmerizing sunset pictures:

