PHOTOS: These mesmerizing sunsets are another reminder why we love Texas so much
Sunsets in Texas are just on another level of beauty and those who live here will remind their followers online of it with a snapshot at any given chance.
According to science, pastel-colored sunsets are the result of more water vapor in the air while drier air will produce more vivid sunsets over an environment.
Statewide, the climate is generally drier and while Texans may complain during the hot summer months, it’s worth every alluring sunset.
Take a look at some of Texans’ most mesmerizing sunset pictures:
West. Texas. Sunset. pic.twitter.com/NYOCEnHfUp— Charlie Stout (@charliestout) May 9, 2020
Chase the Texas Sunset pic.twitter.com/vM9POoIaXP— Elvis Alvarez 🇸🇻 (@ealva95) May 13, 2020
Ain’t nothin like a Texas Country Sunset! 👀 #TxWx pic.twitter.com/ueszwsJgtW— No SZN {.P-Nav.} ✊🏼 (@PNav57) May 10, 2020
It’s been very cloudy this week but once there’s a clear day I will post a beautiful photo of downtown Houston at sunset. 🌅 Houston has some great sunsets.— Shannon Sims (@shannongsims) March 11, 2020
Where’s the most amazing sunset in Brazil? pic.twitter.com/Gl33cVhcv4
a sunset in Texas pic.twitter.com/uE7nAtlu8n— MCVIII (@straittejas) May 7, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.