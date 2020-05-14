82ºF

LIST: Houstonians say these local places serve the best apple pie

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Apple Pie (Pixlr)

HOUSTON – From Dutch apple to caramel apple to just plain apple pie with whipped cream or a la mode, apple pie can surely satisfy a sweet tooth.

We wondered who served the best apple pie in the Houston-area and so we asked our KPRC 2 Facebook followers and they provided the following recommended places:

Flying Saucer Pie Company

Address: 436 W. Crosstimbers, Houston

House of Pies

Address: Locations in West Houston, Fuqua, and Westheimer

Dessert of the Day (a holiday favorite) - 11 days until Thanksgiving! Mince Pie: Diced apples and raisins in a sugared brandy filling (only available for the holidays)

Posted by House of Pies on Monday, November 18, 2019

The Jay Cafe

Address: 16634 Highway 36, Needville

Posted by The Jay Cafe on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Not Jus’ Donuts

Address: 2020 Emancipation, Houston

Posted by Not Jus' Donuts Bakery Cakes-Pies-Cookies & More on Saturday, March 14, 2020

Barnaby’s Cafe

Address: Multiple Locations

Proud Pie

Address: 3522 S. Mason, Katy

Tis the Season... For a Proud Pie Sampler! 6 of our all time best sellers in one pie tin! State Fair Caramel...

Posted by Proud Pie on Thursday, December 5, 2019

