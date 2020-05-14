LIST: Houstonians say these local places serve the best apple pie
HOUSTON – From Dutch apple to caramel apple to just plain apple pie with whipped cream or a la mode, apple pie can surely satisfy a sweet tooth.
We wondered who served the best apple pie in the Houston-area and so we asked our KPRC 2 Facebook followers and they provided the following recommended places:
Flying Saucer Pie Company
Address: 436 W. Crosstimbers, Houston
House of Pies
Address: Locations in West Houston, Fuqua, and Westheimer
The Jay Cafe
Address: 16634 Highway 36, Needville
Not Jus’ Donuts
Address: 2020 Emancipation, Houston
Barnaby’s Cafe
Address: Multiple Locations
Proud Pie
Address: 3522 S. Mason, Katy
