LIST: Houstonians say these local places serve the best apple pie

HOUSTON – From Dutch apple to caramel apple to just plain apple pie with whipped cream or a la mode, apple pie can surely satisfy a sweet tooth.

We wondered who served the best apple pie in the Houston-area and so we asked our KPRC 2 Facebook followers and they provided the following recommended places:

Flying Saucer Pie Company

Address: 436 W. Crosstimbers, Houston

House of Pies

Address: Locations in West Houston, Fuqua, and Westheimer

The Jay Cafe

Address: 16634 Highway 36, Needville

Not Jus’ Donuts

Address: 2020 Emancipation, Houston

Barnaby’s Cafe

Address: Multiple Locations

Proud Pie

Address: 3522 S. Mason, Katy