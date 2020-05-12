This Texas ranch priced at $6 million is ideal for the avid hunter

On the hunt for a rustic retreat with lots of acreage and hunting opportunities right from your backyard? Look no further than the estate located at 740 Indian Creek Road in Ingram, on sale for $5,950,000.

The 250-acre ranch nestled on Indian Creek features a 4,493-square-foot home with three bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath and open grassland which provides a rich and varied habitat for wildlife, livestock and owners to enjoy, according to the official listing on Har.com.

The property also sports a 3-stall horse barn with tack and feed room and 910-square-foot living quarters, a large workshop and an open pole barn for hay and equipment.

Its low game fencing allows wildlife to move around freely. Hunting opportunities of large and small game could include whitetail, axis, wild turkey and more. Or you can catch bass or catfish from the private dock located just steps away from the main home, according to the listing‘s description.

Take a virtual tour inside the Texas home ideal for the avid hunter.

