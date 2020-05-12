Happy birthday, Thomas! ‘Famous’ Tank Engine is turning 75

Trucks have been shunted and freight has been hauled for three-quarters of a century now, much to the delight of children around the world.

Tuesday commemorates a milestone for one of the most beloved children characters ever, as Thomas the Tank Engine turns 75 years old.

Originally a book series that was derived from an actual toy train that Rev. Wilbert Awdry made for his son, Christopher, in 1945, the character has since morphed into a wildly popular TV series, multiple movies and seemingly endless toys depicting Thomas and his friends.

To commemorate the anniversary -- or Thomas’ birthday, whatever you want to call it -- below is a quiz on facts about the Tank Engine.

We’ve also included some ways to celebrate throughout the month.

How much has your child’s life been entertained and influenced by Thomas? Let us know in the comments below.

Ways to celebrate