Happy birthday, Thomas! ‘Famous’ Tank Engine is turning 75
Test your knowledge on the famous children’s character
Trucks have been shunted and freight has been hauled for three-quarters of a century now, much to the delight of children around the world.
Tuesday commemorates a milestone for one of the most beloved children characters ever, as Thomas the Tank Engine turns 75 years old.
Originally a book series that was derived from an actual toy train that Rev. Wilbert Awdry made for his son, Christopher, in 1945, the character has since morphed into a wildly popular TV series, multiple movies and seemingly endless toys depicting Thomas and his friends.
To commemorate the anniversary -- or Thomas’ birthday, whatever you want to call it -- below is a quiz on facts about the Tank Engine.
We’ve also included some ways to celebrate throughout the month.
How much has your child’s life been entertained and influenced by Thomas? Let us know in the comments below.
Ways to celebrate
- With the “Happy Birthday, Thomas!” album. Kids can have a dance party while listening to three new celebration songs from Thomas on this birthday album. It’s available across all major digital music platforms. The brand is also launching more than 50 more new songs throughout the year with accompanying YouTube music videos.
- Thomas & Friends storytime podcast. Kids will be able to listen to a podcast created just for them featuring new Thomas & Friends stories. There will be 46 stories released weekly, including origin stories of favorite characters, Thomas versions of fairytales, and adaptations of previous TV episodes and books. Each episode ranges from 5 to 10 minutes.
- Caribu App video series, featuring Kevin Jonas. Watch the actor and singer read classic Thomas & Friends books for the 75th anniversary. New videos are being released each week throughout the month of May. The first two episodes are available to view now -- and are free for the month of May. Click or tap here for a preview.
- Thomas & Friends Adventures! Birthday Bonanza App. On May 19, this app will release a birthday edition so kids can celebrate Thomas’s 75th anniversary while discovering the world with Thomas & Friends. Kids can also build custom tracks and race against Thomas’ friends.
- Thomas & Friends bedtime stories. Wind down each night with special Thomas & Friends-themed sleep stories and guided meditations on Calm. The content will be available for free for the month of May on the app.
