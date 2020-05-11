Explore the 4 most popular spots in Houston's Central Southwest neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Central Southwest has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a soul food spot to a traditional American food stand.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Central Southwest, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. OMG Baked Potatoes

Photo: esha a./Yelp

Topping the list is food truck OMG Baked Potatoes, which offers soul food and more. Located at 13815 S. Post Oak Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 126 reviews on Yelp.

This mobile restaurant offers pasta dishes as well as more than 15 stuffed baked potato options. Menu standouts include the Texas Philly cheesesteak potato, the Lord Have Mercy potato (chicken fajita, crawfish and bacon-wrapped shrimp) and the lobster & shrimp combo.

2. Helen's Kitchen

Photo: crystal john k./Yelp

Next up is Caribbean spot Helen's Kitchen, situated at 14608 S. Post Oak Road With 4.5 stars out of 91 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This spot serves up Caribbean favorites like oxtails, jerk chicken and curried goat. The restaurant also offers shrimp and fish, along with sides like plantains and coco bread.

3. The Stuffed Baked Potato Factory

Photo: The Stuffed Baked Potato Factory/Yelp

Traditional American spot The Stuffed Baked Potato Factory, which offers comfort food and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 14708 Hiram Clarke Road, four stars out of 104 reviews.

This fast-casual spot has two other Houston-area locations. On the menu, look for cleverly-named stuffed baked potatoes along with potato casseroles, sandwiches and boudin balls. Look for the Swamp Monster potato with crawfish, shrimp, chicken and sausage, etouffee sauce, potatoes, cheese, onions and chives, and the Funky Chicken potato with butter, cheese, barbecue chicken, onions, chives and bacon.

4. Red's Snow Wagon & More

Photo: marshall a./Yelp

Red's Snow Wagon & More, a food stand and traditional American spot that offers shaved ice and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 107 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1309 Almeda-Genoa Road to see for yourself.

This food stand offers burgers, hot dogs, chicken, seafood, Tex-Mex and nearly 50 flavors of snow cones.

